Brigadier Nkhwashu apologises to Lesufi about claims he made at Madlanga Commission

'I am sincerely sorry for any embarrassment or hurt my remarks may have caused you.'

Suspended Sedibeng District Commissioner Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu has apologised to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi for claims he made at the Madlanga Commission.

Nkhwashu told the Commission earlier in the week that he was instructed “to collect all case dockets that had a J50 warrant of arrest and to submit them to the deputy provincial commissioner of detective services, Major General [Dumisani] Khumalo”.

He was testifying about his relationship with murder-accused businessman Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe.

“General Khumalo was to oversee those investigations as directed by the Premier of Gauteng, Mr Panyaza Lesufi. The instructions were not limited to the Katiso case. It applied to many dockets from all five districts in Gauteng,” he said.

Nkhwashu apologises to Lesufi

In an apology letter delivered on Saturday, Nkhwashu said he wants to offer his full apology to Lesufi for claims made before the Commission.

“I want to offer my sincere and full apology for the statement I made before the Madlanga Commission about the transfer of the J50 arrest warrant dockets,” reads the letter.

“When I appeared before the Commission, in response to a question by Commissioner Madlanga on whether the Premier had any legal authority to issue a directive on the transfer of the dockets, I stated that I did not know of any legal authority that allowed you to issue a directive for the transfer of those dockets.”

Nkhwashu feels embarrassed

The apology letter addressed to Lesufi further reads that Nkhwashu regrets the impression his words made.

“I regret that my words created the impression that you acted improperly, engaged in political interference, or behaved unethically,” said Nkhwashu.

“All available facts confirm that there was a mix-up of different issues and that you were never involved in the transfer of the dockets. I never meant to harm your reputation or your respected record as a leader.

“I am sincerely sorry for any embarrassment or hurt my remarks may have caused you. I respect your position and your commitment to lawful and accountable governance.”

Lesufi denies the claims

Nkhwashu’s apology letter comes after Lesufi denied the claims, citing that he has never requested police dockets. He also called Nkhwashu’s testimony “baffling and misleading”.

“A letter from the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General DT Mthombeni, addressed to the premier, confirms that it was the provincial commissioner, not the premier, who requested the dockets,” said Lesufi’s statement.

“The letter also explicitly confirms that the coordination of wanted suspects and the processing of J50 warrants fall under the mandate of the Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Crime Detection, Major General Khumalo, acting in consultation with Crime Intelligence.”