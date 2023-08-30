Mkhwebane vows to fight ‘dark forces’ who want to take away her ‘hard-earned’ benefits

The DA wants Mkhwebane impeached before her term ends in October to ensure she loses out on her benefits.

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has vowed to stay put in her position and fight the “dark forces” who are “pretending to be acting in the interests of the constitution”.

Mkhwebane held a media briefing on Wednesday, responding to the “distorted information” being shared about her by the Section 194 Committee.

The committee last Tuesday adopted the final report and agreed to recommend Mkhwebane’s removal to the National Assembly.

This after she was found guilty of misconduct and incompetence.

Should this happen, Mkhwebane stands to lose about R10 million of her end-of-term golden handshake, among other benefits.

Her term ends in October.

‘Process will take long’

She said she was being targeted for “asking the 31 Phala Phala questions, the CR17 report, the so-called Rogue Unit report and for commenting on the economic impact of the Reserve Bank mandate on the poor”.

However, Mkhwebane said the process to remove her would take a long time, and wondered if the Democratic Alliance (DA) would achieve its goal to impeach her before her terms ends.

“They are hired to deny me of my hard-earned benefits, which cannot be taken away in terms of the law. Neither the National Assembly nor the president is entitled to act in any manner which is irrational, illegal and driven by ulterior and improper motives,” said Mkhwebane.

“In order for the dreams of the DA to be fulfilled within the month of September, the item must be scheduled in the programme of the National Assembly, a two-third vote must be taken, a report must be sent to the president and he must send a removal letter. This process will take long, I wonder if the motive will be achieved by then.

“I will not allow my head to be abused for political and racist agendas unrelated to the intentions of the constitution. The current process is no longer aimed at the noble goals of holding public officials accountable. There are personal or political agendas driven by revenge, hatred.” -Mkhwebane

The suspended public protector said she would be taking the report on review.

“I vow to fight these dark forces to the bitter end and beyond. They cannot be allowed to prevail by pretending to act in the interests of the Constitution when that is clearly not the case. As I have always said, in the process of fighting them, if I perish, I perish. The way forward in this matter is that I’m deliberating with the legal team, still finalising the strategy on how we are proceeding with the issue of reviewing this report.”

Mkhwebane must go

In a statement last week, DA Deputy Chief Whip Annelie Lotriet slammed Mkhwebane for her apparent delay tactics to avoid impeachment before her term ends in mid-October.

“Her aim is to secure a ‘gratuity’ of about R10 million she will receive when she completes her term by ensuring she is not impeached before then,” said Lotriet.

The party did not deny its goal to ensure Mkhwebane’s impeachment process is finalised, “to prevent this last abuse of her office by Mkhwebane for personal gain”.

“It would be an injustice if she were allowed to retire with a golden handshake simply because her term runs out before she is finally impeached.” -DA

It called for an urgent tabling of the Committee’s final report in the National Assembly.

“It is crucial that the Assembly reaches a decision before Mkhwebane’s term ends on October 14th, as her failure to be impeached would be an evasion of accountability.

“Completing these removal proceedings prior to her term’s conclusion is vital for the Public Protector’s office’s integrity and Parliament’s oversight role.”