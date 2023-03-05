News

JUST IN | Cabinet reshuffle: Here’s when Ramaphosa will announce changes

Presidency spokesperson said Ramaphosa was never absent from his duties, despite battling the common cold.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya held a media briefing on Sunday, saying President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to his cabinet on Monday.

The president will address the nation at 7pm on Monday evening, 6 March.

When asked why President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t address the media directly on Sunday, Magwenya said a “wave of speculation has been doing the rounds” in South Africa.

“He has been in consultation and other parliamentary processes where the president needed to take account of that process”.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

