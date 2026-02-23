Robert Mugabe’s son to remain behind bars; bail hearing set for March

Bellarmine Mugabe is facing charges of attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe will be made to wait another week before seeking release.

The son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has been charged with attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He appeared alongside co-accused Thobias Mugabe Matonhdze at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 February, where the case proceedings were postponed until 3 March. The pair are expected to submit their bail application, EWN confirmed on Monday.

The men were arrested last week on Thursday after a shooting at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park.

Police have been searching for the weapon alleged to have been used in the shooting, but have so far been unsuccessful.

*This is a developing story.

