Ramaphosa wants ‘full picture’ before deciding Mchunu’s fate

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave following allegations of corruption and political interference.

As suspended National Deputy Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya returned to the stand at the Madlanga Commission, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is waiting for the conclusion of the inquiry before making a decision on suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu.

Sibiya will continue facing cross-examination on Monday regarding his conduct in relation to the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT).

Special leave

Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave after allegations of corruption and political interference were made against him by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Mchunu intervened to disband the PKTT in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

He further alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

Ramaphosa waiting

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the president is waiting for Mchunu to return to the commission before deciding his fate.

“He hasn’t concluded giving evidence to the commission. He is still to give more evidence to the commission; there are allegations he is still going to answer to, and so, this is what we have now, findings out of an interim report.

“The president, as I said, notwithstanding being criticised for it, wants to get the full picture. at the end of the commission’s work, and before he decides on the course of action, with respect to the minister,” Magwenya told eNCA.

Interim report

Magwenya said the Madlanga Commission’s interim report will be made public.

“It will be made available public alongside the final reports that the commission will issue. That number one. Number two, it is positive, over it, out of a very disturbing process and experience. In terms of the rot that has been laid bare, at the onset of those recommendations coming out of the interim report,

“The president has acted immediately, and has directed that an investigative team that will follow up on those recommendations. Action has already been taken against some of the individuals. And so we’re no longer waiting for the end of the commission’s work,” Ramaphosa said.

Prima Facie evidence

Last month, Ramaphosa welcomed the interim report of the Madlanga Commission, which found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against several current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, as well as senior members of the South African Police Service (Saps).

The interim report was submitted on 17 December 2025.

Madlanga Commission

The Madlanga Commission, established by Ramaphosa, is currently probing corruption within the Saps

Chaired by former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the inquiry has been tasked to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee has also been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims, operating separately from the judicial commission.

