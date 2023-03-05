WATCH LIVE: ‘Topical issues’ on Presidency briefing agenda

Citizen Reporter

The spokesperson for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya will be addressing the media today “on relevant topical issues of public interest,” including the upcoming cabinet reshuffle.

The briefing goes live at 1pm and can be viewed below.

WATCH: Presidency briefing

When asked why President Cyril Ramaphosa didn’t address the media directly, Magwenya said Ramaphosa will announce the new national executive on Monday.

Ramaphosa’s health in question

“Your question has been informed by the wave of speculation doing the rounds”, he told the SABC reporter.

“He has been in consultation and other parliamentary processes where the president needed to take account of that process”.

“He’s been at work, notwithstanding the common cold which continues to persist. The cold has not in any way prevented him from fulfilling his duties.”

South Africans respond

Ahead of the briefing, netizens had no kind words to share. One Twitter user said the presidency’s spokesperson was “due to cause another pandemic, commotion, and chaos.”