President Cyril Ramaphosa is surrounded by strong female political leaders from his ancestral province of Limpopo and his political comrades at ANC provincial headquarters say his Cabinet reshuffle is a step in the right direction.

They are Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, Minister for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Maropene Ramokgopa and Pinky Kekana, who deputises Ramokgopa.

Ntshavheni was minister of communications and digital technologies from 2021 to 2023. From 2019 to 2021, she was minister of small business development.

She was born into a royal family, the Tshikundamalema Traditional Authority, and is respected in Limpopo province by many.

The 46-year-old politician holds an MBA degree from the University of Bradford in the United Kingdom.

She is also a graduate of then Rand Afrikaans University, where she read for her undergraduate degree in political science and completed two postgraduate degrees.

Ntshavheni started her career as a junior lecturer at the University of South Africa. She then proceeded to become South Africa’s youngest and first female spokesperson of then Limpopo premier Ngwako Ramatlhodi of the then Northern Province and later ANC Limpopo provincial spokesperson.

Ntshavheni also worked as chief information officer for the department of local government and housing in Limpopo.

She was once the youngest municipal manager in South Africa when she was at Ba-Phalaborwa local municipality in the Mopani district.

Kekana, who originates from Warmbaths, served as an MEC for both roads and transport and economic development before she was elevated to national politics under former president Jacob Zuma.

During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reign, Kekana served as the deputy minister in the presidency and deputy minister of communications.

She is now serving as deputy minister for planning, monitoring and evaluation, making her the third female politician from Limpopo in the presidency.

