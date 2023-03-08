Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Watch this space’ – Bheki Cele says police ‘cracking’ AKA murder case

Almost a month since the brutal murder of rapper Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes, Police Minister Bheki Cele says there is progress in the investigation into the murder.

Cele was speaking to the media following the Ministerial imbizo on Fighting Crime and Gangsterism in Westbury on Tuesday, also attended by Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad.

Mkhwebane inquiry: Madonsela says she didn’t sign any reports on CIEX, Vrede

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane speaks to Advocate Dali Mpofu during the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office on 25 August 2022. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Maverick /Leila Dougan

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has maintained that she did not issue any reports on the CIEX and Vrede dairy farm investigations.

On Tuesday, Madonsela continued with her testimony before the parliamentary impeachment inquiry into her successor, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Ramaphosa’s reshuffled Cabinet to be sworn in on Tuesday

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Now that President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally shuffled his Cabinet, the new ministers are expected to be sworn in on Tuesday, 7 March.

The Presidency said President Cyril Ramaphosa would officiate at the swearing-in ceremony of new members of the national executive which is expected to take place at Tuynhuys in Cape Town at 6pm.

Is Bonang Matheba celebrating Nathi Mthethwa’s exit?

Bonang Matheba | Picture: Twitter @bonang_m

Media personality Bonang Matheba has long called for the head of former Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and now that he has been replaced with a new minister, many are looking to Matheba to see how she feels about finally seeing her wish come true.

Though she has not necessarily addressed Mthethwa by name, she did tweet the word “wonderful” on Monday evening, shortly after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced who would form part of his new Cabinet.

Middendorp in trouble with Swallows board after Pirates loss comments

Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Swallows FC coach Ernst Middendorp’s comments following his side’s defeat to Orlando Pirates didn’t sit well with the board of the club, and he has been told appologise, a source at the Birds has revealed.

ALSO READ: Sundowns fall short of equaling Chiefs record after draw

Middendorp spoke about not being afraid of being sacked as the head coach of the club in his post-match interview after losing 4-1 to the Buccaneers at the Dobsonville Stadium last Friday.