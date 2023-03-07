Faizel Patel

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet reshuffle and expansion of his office – with the addition of two ministries – is expected to cost taxpayers more than R40 million per year.

This is according to Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Public Service and Administration, Leon Schreiber.

Cabinet reshuffle cost

Schreiber shared a tweet about the cost of the minister following Ramaphosa’s long-awaiting cabinet reshuffle on Monday, and several delays which Ramaphosa apologised for.

Two new ministers

“In the course of attending to current challenges, we are establishing two new ministries. The first of these is the minister of electricity to deal with the immediate crisis of load shedding,” Ramaphosa said.

“The second is the minister with specific responsibility for planning, monitoring and evaluation to focus greater attention on the performance of government.”

Kgosientsho Ramokgopa will be South Africa’s first electricity minister while Maropene Ramokgopa will take up the portfolio of Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Cost of ministers

Speaking to The Citizen, Schreiber said South Africans will fork out a lot more for the two additional ministers.

“The two new ministers appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa will cost taxpayers over R40 million per year in additional funding, this is according to the provisions of the ministerial handbook which entitles minister to a range of benefits.”

He said this includes:

their salaries of R2.4m per year,

R8m for VIP protection and security,

the appointment of eleven staff costing at least R8.6m per year,

two luxury vehicles each valued at a total of R1.6m,

free water and electricity of up to R150 000,

two state-owned mansions.

Schreiber said it is one home in Pretoria and one in Cape Town “for every single minister and deputy minister, on average is valued at R10m.”

Cut cabinet perks bill

Schreiber said the DA introduced a “cut cabinet perks bill” to Parliament.

“It will force the president to explain to parliament why he implements certain perks and to give Parliament full oversight and transparency over the ministerial handbook.”

“It is very clear that with the changes to his cabinet, Ramaphosa has sought to create two additional high-paying luxury lifestyles for ANC cadres,” Schreiber added.

