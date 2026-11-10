Call for Gauteng motorists and communities to stop littering

Diale-Tlabela said that beyond it being unsightly and costly to clean up, roadside litter creates potential hazards for motorists and other road users.

The Gauteng Department of Transport has called on motorists and communities to stop littering and illegal dumping along provincial roads and in public spaces, warning that accumulated waste can create hazardous conditions that may contribute to road accidents.

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said that beyond being unsightly and costly to clean up, roadside litter and illegally dumped waste can obstruct roads, compromise visibility, and create potential hazards for motorists and other road users.

Communities’ responsibility

The Department has urged communities to take responsibility for keeping public spaces clean, while strengthening efforts to enforce relevant environmental and road safety regulations.

As part of its routine road maintenance programme, the department undertakes grass cutting and litter removal along provincial roads to keep roads safe and accessible.

Landfill sites

The department said that all waste collected during these operations is transported to registered municipal landfill sites.

These efforts also support the province’s commitment to building a circular economy by creating opportunities for waste pickers, buy-back centres, and local recycling initiatives, turning waste management into a source of economic activity and job creation.

The department reminded residents that the Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act (GTIA) requires provincial road reserves to remain free of unauthorised activities and illegal occupation to protect road users and preserve road infrastructure.

Unauthorised trading

The Act prohibits activities such as unauthorised trading, planting crops or vegetables, abandoning disused vehicles or machinery, and occupying road reserves without permission.

Diale-Tlabela said that it is also an offence to spill, drop, place, or dispose of litter, waste or any other substance on a public road, pavement, or stormwater kerb inlet.

She has also appealed to motorists and communities to take greater responsibility for their surroundings and understand the wider consequences of littering.

‘Small actions add up’

“People may think that throwing away just one piece of litter a day is harmless, but those small actions add up.”

“By the end of a month or a year, they can result in huge piles of rubbish.’

Diale-Tlabela explained that this places unnecessary pressure on public finances and takes resources away from other important projects aimed at improving road infrastructure and public transport services.

Illegal dumping

She added that the government is forced to redirect funds to clean up public spaces because of irresponsible dumping and littering.

“These costs could be avoided if everyone played their part.”

“Illegal dumping and littering also increase the frequency and cost of infrastructure maintenance, placing an additional burden on government resources,” she said.

The MEC further urged residents to consider the environmental consequences of their waste disposal habits and to use responsible waste management and recycling facilities.

‘Shared responsibility’

Motorists and community members have been encouraged to report illegal dumping to the relevant authorities so they can investigate and address it.

“Keeping Gauteng’s roads and public spaces clean is a shared responsibility,” Diale-Tlabela said.

“Through collective action, residents can help protect the environment, improve road safety and preserve public infrastructure for future generations.”