‘I’d rather die at home’: Cancer patient refuses to spend one more night at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Man complains of lack of care, broken bed, mismanagement, trauma, pain, and food you can't eat.

Even though he has a life-threatening illness and is in constant pain, James Rudd would rather suffer at home than endure the collapsing mess at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg, one of Gauteng’s biggest government medical institutions.

Nightmare at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Rudd, 56, discharged himself and walked out of the hospital last month, because of “mismanagement, trauma, a broken bed, dodgy toilets, food that you can’t eat, nursing staff who cannot communicate”, according to his fiancée, Christelle Strydom.

Rudd’s sister, Juliet da Costa, says the journey started in July, when James entered Far East Rand Hospital, “filled with apprehension yet hopeful for answers. After undergoing a biopsy on his bladder, the devastating news arrived; it was cancer. He was scheduled for surgery in August, a date that soon became a symbol of disillusionment”.

Da Costa said this caused complications for his prostate gland and kidneys. To make matters worse, his stay at the hospital was “far from bearable”, she said.

ALSO READ: ‘I discharged myself and fled’ – Another woman tells of amputation nightmare at Charlotte Maxeke

Then there was another bump in the road as his biopsy result went missing but Strydom said hope was restored when they were told they had to move him to Charlotte Maxeke hospital.

When he was admitted the couple received the “devastating news that he had a cyst that had grown from 2mm to 3.4cm in his head and another mass was discovered on his right kidney. We were told there is a 90% chance of it being cancerous”.

Always in pain

The next step was a biopsy, which Strydom said did not happen immediately, despite her fiance’s visible pain.

“On the surface everything seemed fine at the hospital, then shortly after his admission he discovered that it would be a nightmare” Strydom said.

“There were several patients in the ward and he wasn’t given medication as he requested even though he was always in pain. They made it difficult for him to receive medication.

“He slept in a broken bed and that was uncomfortable. Where the bed was broken was exactly where his pain was and he was told there was no other available bed.

“On that floor about 30 patients shared a bathroom and so he would always have to wait in long queues to use the toilet and because of his kidney problem he often urinated on himself.

“Opposite him was another patient with a urology issue who also would often urinate on himself, only for them to discover it was because his catheter was not inserted properly,” she said, adding that Rudd would often request clean pants for this patient.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘They took my whole leg instead of one toe’ – Inside Charlotte Maxeke hospital horror

The Gauteng Department of Health said the unit where Rudd was admitted is the urology department, a specialised unit which services other hospitals. The unit only has 31 beds, “which naturally puts a strain on the already overburdened system”.

Procedures postponed

Strydom said her fiance was told he was supposed to go for a CT head scan to assess where to do the biopsy, following which they would decide whether to operate or not.

“They postponed this several times. At first we were told the theatre has a problem, then there was no airflow, no water and the laser was not working. That is what we were being told,” Strydom said.

“Eventually he checked himself out, but I can tell you he is in excruciating pain.”

The department responded: “All patients admitted for operations at the urology department have to undergo vigorous investigations such as blood tests and scans to scientifically inform the approach and timing of the procedures.

“They need to ascertain the root cause so as to allow the correct procedure to be performed.”

NOW READ: Gauteng Health MEC confirms number of patients awaiting surgery tops 38 000