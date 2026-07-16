Cape Town dam levels rise slightly: Here’s how they compare with last year’s figures

Three dams, Berg River, Theewaterskloof, and Voëlvlei lag behind 2025.

Cape Town’s major dams were 78% full for the week of 13 July 2026, according to the City of Cape Town, a slight improvement on the 77.3% recorded the previous week, though still below the 82.3% level seen during the same week in 2025.

Total storage across the six major dams reached 700 713 megalitres, up from 694 473 megalitres a week earlier, but well short of the 738 879 megalitres stored a year ago.

Steenbras dams outperform last year

The City’s figures showed Steenbras Upper as the standout performer, rising to 102.1% from 98.6% the previous week, and also ahead of its 2025 level of 101.8%.

Steenbras Lower climbed to 56.1% from 54.2% the week before, though this remained far below the 74.1% recorded a year earlier.

Wemmershoek held steady at 99.9% week-on-week, comfortably ahead of its 2025 figure of 83.9%, making it, along with Steenbras Upper, one of only two dams currently outperforming last year.

Berg River, Theewaterskloof and Voëlvlei lag behind 2025

According to the City, Berg River dipped slightly to 88.6% from 89% the previous week, and remained below its 100.6% level from 2025.

Theewaterskloof, the system’s largest dam by capacity, edged up to 78.1% from 77.3% the week before, but still trailed its 82.3% figure from a year ago.

Voëlvlei followed a similar pattern, rising to 61.4% from 60.8% the previous week, though this remained below the 78.1% recorded in 2025.

Daily readings

The City’s most recent daily reading, taken on 14 July 2026, put total storage at 701 595 megalitres, or 78.1% of capacity, edging up from 78% the day before.

Steenbras Upper again led the individual dams at 101.1%, followed by Wemmershoek at 99.9% and Berg River at 88.6%, while Steenbras Lower remained the lowest at 57.5%.