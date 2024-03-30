Cape Town’s Devil’s Peak fire contained, firefighters remain on alert

Strong winds raised the intensity of the blaze.

The blaze which was contained at about 9:40pm on Friday night, broke out on the mountain slopes of Devils Peak. Photo: SanParks

Firefighters in Cape Town are expected to remain on high and monitor any flareup of a fire on the mountain slopes of Devil’s Peak.

The blaze which was contained at about 9:40pm on Friday night, broke out on the mountain slopes earlier.

Earlier, it was reported that strong winds were raising the intensity of the blaze.

Devils Peak fire

City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said several resources had been deployed, and firefighters were not only battling the extent of the fire but also had to contend with very strong winds, which increased the intensity and spread of the fire.

Carlese said an Incident Management Team had been deployed to provide co-ordination and ensure that they contain the incident.

He said crews from Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) were assisting with firefighting efforts from Devil’s Peak’s side.

“As a result of this incident, Philip Kgosana Drive incoming has been closed until further notice. This is a very fluid situation and at this stage no property has been damaged.”

ALSO READ: Three workers die in furniture factory fire

Factory fire

Earlier this month, three workers perished in a fire that gutted a furniture factory in Missionlands, KwaZulu-Natal

Five others jumped out of windows from the upper level of the building, escaping the raging inferno.

Firefighters arrived and battled the blaze for several hours.

Families of the factory workers were left horrified when they tried locating their missing loved ones who hadn’t returned home from work.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) received a call for assistance after the search party peered through a window of the guttered building and noticed what appeared to be skeletal remains.

“Reaction officers and paramedics were immediately dispatched and on arrival confirmed the discovery to be human remains,” said Rusa.

According to the relatives, nine Malawian nationals were working night when the fire broke out at around 11 pm.

ALSO READ: Firefighters attacked in Eldorado Park, services to be affected