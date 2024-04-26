It’s 150 up for Brok Harris as Stormers take aim at Leinster

Evan Roos and Marcel Theunissen will also reach significant milestones on Saturday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Brok Harris will play his 150th match for the Stormers this weekend when his team take on Leinster in a United Rugby Championship match at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday (7.05pm).

It will be an appearance record for the Stormers, with the big prop having first played for the Cape-based team in 2006. He has played well over 100 games for Western Province as well at all levels of the game and also appeared in 143 matches for the Welsh Dragons between 2014 and 2021.

‘Remarkable achievement’

Originally from Gauteng, where he matriculated at Bastion in Krugersdorp, Stormers coach John Dobson paid a glowing tribute to the veteran prop.

“Nobody has played more times for the Stormers than Brok Harris. This is a remarkable achievement and we couldn’t be happier for him. He is a top rugby man in every sense,” said Dobson ahead of Saturday’s match.

Loose forwards Evan Roos and Marcel Theunissen will also have reason to celebrate on Saturday as they both bring up the milestone of 50 matches for the Stormers in the clash with the log-leaders.

“Evan and Marcel have hit the 50 mark early in their careers and while they have a lot to be proud of, we know that there is much more to come from both of them,” said Dobson.

Much at stake in Cape Town

Both teams will be out to make up for poor performances last week. The Stormers were stunned by Ospreys at home, while Leinster were rocked by the Lions on the highveld.

“Hosting Leinster at Cape Town Stadium is a massive game no matter the circumstances, but with both teams looking to bounce back from defeat last week and the play-offs fast approaching we are expecting an epic duel,” said the coach.

Leinster (54) are still top of the points table, but another defeat and a win by Glasgow Warriors (53) will see the Scottish team go top, while the Stormers are sixth on 40 points and being hotly pursued by five teas who are within a log point of them.

Stormers: Warrick Gelant, Suleiman Hartzenberg, Dan du Plessis, Damian Willemse, Ben Loader, Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies, Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Marcel Theunissen, Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (capt), Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Brok Harris. Bench: Andre-Hugo Venter, Kwenzo Blose, Frans Malherbe, Connor Evans, Willie Engelbrecht, Hacjivah Dayimani, Stefan Ungerer, Wandisile Simelane.