Firefighters attacked in Eldorado Park, services to be affected

The fire engine is out of commission. This means the residents of Eldorado Park and surrounding areas won't have a fire engine available.

City of Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) firefighters have come under attack from protesting residents of Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg, damaging a fire truck.

The firefighters were attacked in extension 3 at about 11:30pm on Sunday while responding to a fire incident the area.

The protesters shattered and damaged parts of the fire engine.

Attack

Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the attack on the firefighters is concerning.

“Before arrival to the incident, they meet a group of community members who were protesting about service delivery in the area. The protesters started stoning the fire engine and in the process three firefighters were injured. They were immediately transported to Milpark Hospital for medical care.

“We are indeed disturbed by this incident as it not only create fear and panic among EMS personnel but it also affects service delivery to our communities. Residents are urged to stop attacking EMS personnel while rendering this very important service to our communities,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi said services will be disrupted.

“This fire engine is out of commission, so it means that residents of Eldorado Park and surrounding areas won’t have a fire engine available to respond to fire incidents up until the fire engine has been repaired.”

City of Joburg Emergency Services firefighters have come under attack from protesting residents of Eldorado Park. Three Firefighters were injured & the fire engine damaged which is expected to affect services. #FirefightersAttack #Joburg #EldoradoPark pic.twitter.com/cZxtqwzBpn — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) January 29, 2024

Fire station robbed

Last year, armed criminals robbed the Ga-Rankuwa Fire Station in Tshwane

Tshwane MMC for Community Safety Ald Grandi Theunissen condemned the armed robbery.

According to Theunissen, armed criminals forced their way onto the premises by damaging a palisade fence and stole cellphones and a router.

“These stolen items are not only personal material possessions; they are also tools that help our firefighters to coordinate and respond efficiently to emergencies. This reprehensible act therefore not only threatens the security of our firefighters but also compromises the essential emergency services that they provide to our community,” said Theunissen.

Theunissen called on the community of Ga-Rankuwa and the surrounding areas to stand together in support of the fire station and the firefighters.

