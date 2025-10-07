News

Cape Town load reduction: Here are the affected areas

By Enkosi Selane

7 October 2025

Eskom areas experiencing morning and evening load reduction include communities across two main blocks.

Load reduction schedule

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa recently told the country that load reduction would cease to exist in approximately a year and a few months.

However, he said this achievement depended on community cooperation and infrastructure challenges.

The minister acknowledged that load reduction creates an appearance of discrimination based on income levels.

“Today, I’m announcing that we are ending load reduction. The period we have set ourselves is anything between 12 and 18 months, but it can be exceptionally shorter than that,” Ramokgopa said.

As Eskom’s load reduction programme continues this week, affected residents from multiple regions across Cape Town have been warned to brace themselves for the power outages.

While load shedding remains suspended nationally, Eskom still implements scheduled power cuts due to electrical grid pressures.

During load reduction, the utility conducts power cuts twice daily.

Eskom’s schedule states that the power cuts will occur daily from Monday, 6 October, to Sunday, 12 October.

Affected areas under Eskom’s load reduction schedule

Under the current load reduction schedule, many areas across the Western Cape will continue to experience planned power outages during peak hours.

Nine areas will be affected under this week’s load reduction schedule.

These areas can expect approximately four hours of outages during morning periods and five hours during evening periods.

The affected communities are divided into two main blocks.

The schedule operates on a consistent daily rotation, enabling residents to anticipate and prepare for outages at the same times each day.

Affected areas

Block A

  • Philippi East
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Mfuleni

Block B

  • Philippi
  • Crossroads
  • Klipfontein
  • Eersterivier
  • Mfuleni
  • Highgate (Silversands)
  • Part of Airport Industrial
  • Khaya
  • Mandela Park (Khayelitsha)

This week, all affected areas will experience load reduction at the same time.

  • Morning cuts: 5am – 7am daily
  • Evening cuts: 5pm – 7pm daily

