Eskom to implement load reduction in these Gauteng areas this week

Several areas across Gauteng will continue to face scheduled power cuts during peak hours, according to Eskom’s latest load reduction schedule.

Eskom’s planned load reduction will continue across various parts of Gauteng this week.

Multiple areas are expected to experience scheduled power outages during this period.

Residents and businesses are advised to prepare for interruptions, which may last up to four hours in some locations and approximately five hours in others.

Outage durations and times will differ by area, in accordance with Eskom’s official load reduction schedule.

Areas affected

Areas experiencing morning load reduction between 5am and 9am include City of Johannesburg’s Lakeside, GaRankuwa, Kopanong, Diepkloof and Stretford.

Other affected regions include Orange Farm extensions, Ivory Park, Kaalfontein and various settlements across Gauteng.

Evening load reduction between 5pm and 10 pm will impact regions including Tsakane, Zithobeni, Cosmo City and surrounding areas.

Additional affected zones include Langaville, Moroka, Everton Central, Magagula Heights, AP Khumalo, and various extensions in surrounding regions.

The schedule operates on a seven-day rotation, with different areas affected on different days of the week.

This structure affords residents some predictability about when they might experience power outages.

This week’s scheduled areas include:

Duduza

Protea Glen

Meadowlands

Hillsview-East

Jetta

Naledi

Khutsong

Langaville

Thlabologo

Braaklaagte

Danville

Magogwe Centre

Zandspruit Outlying

