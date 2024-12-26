Cargo trucks remain at Lebombo border amid unrest in Mozambique

The processing of cargo remains suspended as trucks are being targeted by protesters on the Mozambican side.

Trucks queue on the N4 Highway at the Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga. Picture: Gallo Images/Deon Raath

The Lebombo border post in Komatipoort, Mpumalanga, remains closed for trucks on Thursday as protests intensify in Mozambique.

South Africa’s neighbouring country has been grappling with escalating civil unrest following a Constitutional Court decision to uphold October’s election results, declaring Daniel Chapo of the governing Frelimo party as Mozambique’s next president.

This unrest has led to the suspension of cargo processing at the Lebombo Port of Entry, resulting in extensive queues of trucks on the South African side.

Festive season challenges at ports of entry

Amid the festive season traffic, Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Michael Masiapato emphasised the government entity’s efforts to maintain operations at various ports of entry, stating that things were “fairly operating”.

Masiapato highlighted the BMA’s dedication over the past week at the Lebombo border, with a peak of 26 000 people being processed at the port on Sunday.

ALSO READ: SA pushes for dialogue and stability in Mozambique

Most of the travellers were Mozambicans returning home from South Africa for the festive season.

“The rush, as we understood, was because of the anticipated announcement that happened on Monday in terms of the Constitutional Council decision around the elections,” Masiapato told eNCA on Thursday, 26 December.

Operations continue at Lebombo border despite Mozambique unrest

Despite the unrest, operations at the border have continued post-announcement on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

“Indeed, we continue to do the work, particularly in terms of the facilitation of the travellers. Since this morning, we have been able to facilitate around 2 500, of which 1 500 were leaving South Africa and around 500 were coming into the country.”

Masiapato previously revealed that at least 350 people who were either trying to enter or exit South Africa illegally at the border were arrested over the weekend.

READ MORE: Analysts suggest a GNU as a solution to Mozambique instability

Meanwhile, the processing of cargo remains suspended as trucks are being targeted by protesters on the Mozambican side.

“Unfortunately, we had to halt the processing of cargo because of the insecurity challenges on the [N4] corridor, particularly going into the Maputo harbour.”

According to the Road Freight Association (RFA), the initial closures last month resulted in losses of approximately R5 billion due to delayed cargo movement through the Maputo Port.

Air travel disruptions

This week, South African airline Airlink cancelled flights to Mozambique due to the protests in the country.

The airline announced on Tuesday the cancellation of early flights from Maputo to Cape Town and Johannesburg.

“Airlink will continue to monitor the situation in Mozambique and, in particular, Maputo on a daily basis and make the necessary schedule changes or adjustments,” the airline said in a statement.

Services in other Mozambican cities, including Beira, Nampula, Pemba, Tete, and Vilanculos, remain unaffected.

“Airlink will resume normal services to and from Maputo as soon as the situation in and around the airport allows.”

NOW READ: At least 21 people killed in 24 hours in Mozambique after disputed election result