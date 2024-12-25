Massive prison escape amid Mozambique’s post-election violence – reports

Mozambique’s post-election chaos deepens as prisoners flee Maputo’s maximum-security facility, with numbers still disputed and security forces on high alert.

Screengrab of a video of the reported prison break.

Hundreds or thousands of prisoners are believed to have escaped from a maximum-security prison in Maputo, Mozambique, amid post-election violence in the country.

Videos have gone viral on social media about a reported prison escape at the Maputo Central Prison (Cadeia Central de Maputo) on Christmas Day.

Mozambique has been plagued with violent protests after the ruling party was confirmed as the winner of the recent elections.

Violent protests in Mozambique

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed on Monday that the Frelimo party, in power since 1975, won the October 9 presidential election that had already triggered weeks of unrest.

Award-winning Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono posted on X that Mozambican human rights activist Professor Adriano Nuvunga informed him over the phone about the reported escape of approximately 2 500 inmates.

“This heightens the security situation in Mozambique and is a reflection of a state that is losing control over security matters after yesterday’s protests against the disputed presidential election result,” he tweeted.

Reports from Maputo indicate that maximum-security prisoners at Maputo Central Prison have escaped.



Human rights activist Professor Adriano Nuvunga told me over the phone that 2,500 inmates have been reported as having escaped.



Social activist and journalist Clemente Carlos disputed this number, telling SABC News that only about 150 inmates escaped.

The official numbers remain unconfirmed as of Wednesday night.

Unconfirmed number of prisoners escape

Mozambique’s interior minister, Pascoal Ronda, confirmed on Tuesday evening that Mozambique witnessed the killing of at least 21 people, including two police officers, within 24 hours.

Ronda reported a total of 236 acts of serious violence across the country, resulting in at least 25 people wounded, including 13 police officers.

“Groups of armed men using bladed weapons and firearms have carried out attacks against police stations, penitentiary establishments, and other infrastructure,” Ronda said.

Authorities arrested more than 70 people, he added.

Chapo new president

Mozambique’s Constitutional Council ruled that ruling party presidential candidate Daniel Chapo secured 65 percent of the vote, revising down the initial results of nearly 71 percent.

The final results follow two months of street protests that left more than one hundred people dead.

Additional reporting by Agence France Presse