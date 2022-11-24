LOOK: Carl Niehaus mocked for ‘rent-a-crowd’ public protector protest

Cheryl Kahla

Carl Niehaus and some of his fellow comrades gathered at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) today to protest “against the ongoing persecution of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, our public protector”.

This while the ConCourt heard applications to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s decision declaring Mkhwebane’s suspension invalid.

Niehaus said his protest outside the Con Court was a “clarion call to support our public protector in her fight with the white establishment, imperialism, oppressors and those against the poor and marginalised”.

Photo: Carl Niehaus

As per his call-to-action: “Advocate Mkhwebane against the Democratic Alliance and Cyril Ramaphosa”.

Back in March, the Democratic Alliance called for the immediate suspension of the public protector “given the numerous negative judgements expressed against Mkhwebane”.

Supporters and critics shared their thoughts under the hashtag #HandsOffThePublicProtector”. We’ve included some of the best responses below.

One netizen tweeted: “At least Oom Karl didn’t go solo today; he had a very small rented crowd lol”, while another said:

“I always support you uncle Carl Niehaus but not on this one. I hold a different feeling about the PP.”

Another pointed out how Niehaus “mobilised some of the people who are jobless, starving and controlled through freebies when you [Niehaus] are dining at high-class restaurants”.

The Twitter user added: “The level of abuse those who you call comrades are subjected to by your kind is concerning”.

He was also accused of ‘renting a crowd’, while others commended him on the ‘superb turnout’ of the protest.

ALSO READ: Carl Niehaus cries abuse, lashes out at Maughan and her lawyers

Wow! Well done. From 1 person at the last protest to 22 people at the protest.Congrats— Paulo da Silva (@Paulo43898014) November 24, 2022

Good luck with yet another one man demonstration.— Mpho Mashala (@mashalamd) November 24, 2022

Tsek. You are bored— david sambo (@sambonchadi) November 24, 2022

How many people need to be there to constitute a picket?— Brian Kitchin (@BrianKitchin) November 24, 2022

NOW READ: Mkhwebane inquiry: Evidence leader accused of perpetuating ‘racist stereotype’ of black professionals

Rent a crowd…….— Shane (@ShaneVStraaten) November 24, 2022

Picketing with a suit , nice ????— ???????????????????? (@ghetto_prisoner) November 24, 2022

That “Our” hits different when it’s you saying it Carl????????— Tebogo M???????????????? (@tngobz) November 24, 2022