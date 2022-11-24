News

Cheryl Kahla
24 Nov 2022
LOOK: Carl Niehaus mocked for ‘rent-a-crowd’ public protector protest

Niehaus said he supports the public protector in her 'fight with the white establishment, imperialism, and oppressors'.

niehaus-public-protector
Photo: Carl Niehaus

Carl Niehaus and some of his fellow comrades gathered at the Constitutional Court (Con-Court) today to protest “against the ongoing persecution of Busisiwe Mkhwebane, our public protector”.

This while the ConCourt heard applications to appeal the Western Cape High Court’s decision declaring Mkhwebane’s suspension invalid.

Niehaus said his protest outside the Con Court was a “clarion call to support our public protector in her fight with the white establishment, imperialism, oppressors and those against the poor and marginalised”.

carl-niehaus-public-protector
Photo: Carl Niehaus

As per his call-to-action: “Advocate Mkhwebane against the Democratic Alliance and Cyril Ramaphosa”.

Back in March, the Democratic Alliance called for the immediate suspension of the public protector “given the numerous negative judgements expressed against Mkhwebane”.

Supporters and critics shared their thoughts under the hashtag #HandsOffThePublicProtector”. We’ve included some of the best responses below.

One netizen tweeted: “At least Oom Karl didn’t go solo today; he had a very small rented crowd lol”, while another said:

“I always support you uncle Carl Niehaus but not on this one. I hold a different feeling about the PP.”

Another pointed out how Niehaus “mobilised some of the people who are jobless, starving and controlled through freebies when you [Niehaus] are dining at high-class restaurants”.

The Twitter user added: “The level of abuse those who you call comrades are subjected to by your kind is concerning”.

He was also accused of ‘renting a crowd’, while others commended him on the ‘superb turnout’ of the protest.

