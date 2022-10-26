Niehaus-Pule twar: ‘I didn’t know you imagine my calls in the middle of the night’

Citizen Reporter

African National Congress national spokesperson Pule Mabe and the party’s former spokesperson, Carl Niehaus, are having it out on social media again.

On Wednesday, Niehaus clapped back at Pule, who criticised Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma for having ‘public spats’ with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This after both Mbeki and Zuma questioned Ramaphosa’s leadership over the weekend.

Pule and Niehaus’ twar

Zuma’s rant

Zuma held a 2-hour press conference over the weekend, speaking about the alleged injustices “visited upon” him by South Africa’s justice system.

Zuma also said the entire ANC wasn’t corrupt. Instead, “those at the top are the most corrupt”.

He added: “Our country’s problems are too big for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be hustling on the side through Phala Phala farm sales”.

Mbeki is tired

Meanwhile, Mbeki said the ANC needs to prepare for a scenario in which Ramaphosa may have a prima farcie case to answer to, with regard to the Phala Phala scandal.

Pule, however, said the ANC’s former leaders “must play an important role in the unity and renewal of the ANC”.

“Where they’ve got views that relate to matters that are before law enforcement agencies, like the Phala Phala matter, the sitting president of the ANC has already expressed his willingness to co-operate”.

Those late night calls

In response to this, Niehaus said: “[Pule Mabe] knows well he is talking nonsense. He is singing for his freedom. He is scared of Hawks/SIU investigations, including the Karikis tender”.

@pulemabe knows well he’s talking nonsense. He is singing for his freedom. He is scared of Hawks/SIU investigations, including the Karikis tender. In the middle of the night some of us get calls from a drunk, crying, Pule saying he is ‘with us’ but scared ????.



Hayi suka coward!— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) October 26, 2022

He added that Mabe often drunk-dails in the middle of the night, crying and saying he stands with Niehaus et al, but he’s scared.

Niehaus ended his contribution to the twar off with a scathing: “Hayi suka, coward!”.

Mabe clapped back: “Wena gape, @niehaus_carl, clearly u don’t get tired. I didn’t know you imagine my calls in the middle of the night”.

Mabe added: “Deception seems to be second nature to you. But anyway, thanks for always checking out on your leadership on these platforms. O ya bonwa!”.