‘Pigs in the mud’ Mboweni and Niehaus’ Twitter spat

Faizel Patel

Suspended uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association spokesperson Carl Niehaus has hit back in a “tit for tat” at former finance minister Tito Mboweni’s comment about “Never fight with a pig in the mud!”

The Twitter spat between the duo started last week after Niehaus took a jab at Mboweni with a can of pilchards jibe on Twitter

“Baked beans and Lucky Star pilchards make me think of Tito Mboweni. They are in the same WhatsApp group. Too much makes one fart,” tweeted Niehaus.”

However, Mboweni hit back at Niehaus after reading The Citizen’s story.

“Never fight with a pig in mud”, tweeted Mboweni.

But it did not stop there, because Niehaus has responded with another jibe at the former finance minister’s “pig” comment.

“Lol, you should know very well. You are a big fat pig in the mud all the time!” tweeted Niehaus on Friday.

Lol, you should know very well. You are a big fat pig in the mud all the time!— Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 10, 2022

Social media users also weighed in on the spat by sharing their comments on the platform.

Sejwane Sejwane tweeted: “Bathong old people…. Kante when are you all growing up. You are disgraceful to you families kana,” while Seeker said laughter is best medicine.

“Ah come on. Where else can you find better humour than Carl’s Twitter posts?”

Saxi Nxumalo tweeted: “You guys are too old for this. Do better.”

While many may agree, Niehaus is no stranger to controversy.

On Thursday, Niehaus spoke about the vicious attacks on him, and why he will never betray his revolutionary commitment to full liberation in the more than hour-long live Facebook and YouTube video.

Niehaus on Queen Elizabeth II

Neihaus also took swipes at Queen Elizabeth II following the 96-year-old passing on Thursday.

On the Queen, Niehaus said: “The British colonial thief has died. Now let the people of South Africa get our diamond, and all the other stolen goods – including the land – back!”

ANC Top Six

Last week, African National Congress (ANC) executive member Zizi Kodwa told The Citizen a tweet Niehaus shared about him, in which he supposedly revealed the party’s top six who will be elected in 2024, was fake news.

Nando’s and Mboweni

Ag, shame Mboweni has not been spared either after he was trolled by fast food chain Nandos about his untidy look.

“Bab’Tito, did you leave straight from our bakery? That flour looks familiar,” tweeted Nando’s.

