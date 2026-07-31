‘No place like home’: SA reaffirms safety and rights of Afrikaners returning from US

This follows reports that some have been denied visas after falsely claiming a white genocide is taking place in South Africa.

Cabinet says Afrikaners who left South Africa for the United States (US) after claiming there was genocide remain welcome to return and will not face persecution.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement during a Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Rejected visas

Ntshavheni’s announcement comes after reports emerged that hundreds of Afrikaners hoping to relocate to the US, under President Donald Trump’s refugee programme for minority groups, were informed that their visa applications were rejected after falsely claiming genocide.

Some applicants had already resigned from their jobs, sold their possessions, received vaccinations and completed the required orientation courses, according to News24.

‘No place like home’

Ntshavheni said Cabinet maintains that Afrikaners who relocated to the US over allegations of genocide are welcome in South Africa, amid reports that some have been denied visas in the US.

“There is no place like home, for the returning South Africans who will always be welcome. Cabinet has noted allegations that white South Africans who chose to resettle in the United States of America, under the falsehood of a white genocide in South Africa, have been denied visas in that country.

“Cabinet has reiterated that South Africans, irrespective of their political views, will always have a home in this country without the fear of political persecution and suppression in accordance with the laws of the Republic,” Ntshavheni said.

SA’s challenges

Ntshavheni added that Cabinet acknowledged that South Africa is still confronted by many socio-economic challenges that affect all South Africans irrespective of race and gender.

“These challenges must be addressed through a collective, all-of-South-Africa effort involving government, political parties, labour unions, business, civil society, and individuals. The collective efforts must acknowledge the continued impact of the legacy of apartheid rule, the need for redress, and the injustices of the past.

“Cabinet calls on all South Africans to continue to reject those seeking to reverse the gains of our freedom through racial mobilisation, and to recommit to the goal of building a united, non-racial, and prosperous South Africa,” Ntshavheni said.

US policy shift

In May, the US government signalled a policy shift prioritising the resettlement of Afrikaners from South Africa, citing concerns over alleged race‑based discrimination, with refugee admissions ultimately determined at the presidential level by Trump.

US officials falsely claim Afrikaners face race‑based discrimination, escalating hostility and targeted violence, particularly against farmers.

Trump has justified the administration’s decision to resettle Afrikaners in the US by citing false claims that “a genocide is taking place” in South Africa and that “white farmers are being brutally killed and their land confiscated”.

US criticised

South Africa criticised the decision by the US to prioritise refugee applications from white Afrikaners, saying claims of a white genocide have been widely discredited and lack reliable evidence.

The government argues that land reform laws apply broadly and that violent crime is a national challenge.

Earlier, veteran political negotiator and South Africa’s newly appointed ambassador to Washington, Roelf Meyer, vowed to reset strained ties with the US, stressing that trade relations must be improved while acknowledging the political sensitivities around issues such as farm violence, Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) and Afrikaner refugee admissions.