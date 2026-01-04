Too close for comfort? Cat Matlala transfer sparks allegations against senior official

A source claimed Matlala had been receiving an unusually high number of visits while being held as a remand detainee at Kgosi Mampuru II.

The transfer of high-profile attempted-murder-accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala from Pretoria to a super-maximum correctional facility in KwaZulu-Natal has sparked allegations that a senior correctional services official may have been too close to him.

Matlala, a controversial tenderpreneur, was moved from the C-Max section of Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria to the eBongweni super-max prison near Kokstad on 21 December 2025.

The department of Correctional Services (DCS) only publicly confirmed the transfer this week, saying it followed a “security assessment”.

“The transfer of remand detainees and sentenced offenders between correctional facilities is a standard operational practice, informed by a range of considerations, primarily security, safety, operational requirements, and effective inmate management across the correctional system,” said spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“In terms of Section 6 of the Correctional Services Act, 1998 (Act No. 111 of 1998), the National Commissioner of Correctional Services is legally empowered to detain an offender or remand detainee at any correctional centre, notwithstanding the wording of a warrant.

“This provision exists to enable the Department to respond appropriately to security assessments and operational demands. The core mandate of the Department is to ensure that all correctional facilities are safe, secure, and conducive to humane detention, while enabling the delivery of rehabilitation and care programmes.

“In this regard, the safety and security of detainees, officials, and the broader correctional environment remain paramount. Where enhanced security measures are required, these considerations take precedence.”

However, sources within the department reportedly claimed the move was driven by concerns about internal compromise, possible threats to Matlala’s life, and fears that he could manipulate officials.

According to sources quoted by the Sunday Times, at least one senior DCS official in Pretoria is allegedly linked to Matlala and is now under investigation.

“It was found that there seems to be links between the top official and Matlala. When Matlala was found with a cellphone last year, it seems he could have received it from a senior official,” a departmental source was quoted as saying.

Cellphones are strictly prohibited in correctional facilities and often linked to organised crime and corruption within prisons.

The same source claimed Matlala had been receiving an unusually high number of visits while being held as a remand detainee at Kgosi Mampuru II.

Another source told the publication there was “intel” received that Matlala’s life was at risk, and that even Matlala was paranoid.

He reportedly always asked a warder to taste his food before he took his first bite to assess whether it had been poisoned.

Department dismisses claims

The Citizen contacted the department for comment on the allegations, and their response will be added to the story once received.

In a statement this week, Nxumalo said “given the sensitive nature of security-related decisions”, the department would not engage in public discussions, interviews, or further commentary on the specific security considerations underpinning the transfer.

However, Nxumalo denied the allegations to the Sunday Times, stating that claims of improper relationships between officials and Matlala were unfounded.

“The allegations being suggested are without merit and have no factual basis,” Nxumalo said.

Matlala’s arrest

Matlala was arrested in May 2025 for the alleged attempted murder of his former lover, Tebogo Thobejane.

According to the testimony of Witness C at the Mdlanga Commission in October last year, Matlala was followed and arrested in Midrand after his car hit a pothole and suffered a puncture.

Matlala apparently told police he was coming from former national police commissioner Riah Phiyega’s house at the time of his arrest.

Phiyega denied the visit.

The tenderpreneur was taken to the Boksburg Police Station, where he indicated he was willing to speak with Witnesses A, B, and C.

“He told us of his connection with high-ranking officials of the Saps [South African Police Service]. He started name-dropping, indicating that he was close to [ suspended Police Minister Senzo] Mchunu, Brown Mogotsi, and deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya,” said Witness C.

Mchunu has denied any links to Matlala.

Matlala is due to appear in the Johannesburg High Court on 29 January.

