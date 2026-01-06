‘The void is real’: DJ Warras’ family still mourning as murder case postponed

Victor Majola’s bail application is scheduled to be heard next week.

The family of slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock says it is still coming to terms with his death as the suspect linked to his murder remains in custody, with his bail hearing postponed.

Victor Mthethwa Majola appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for his second appearance.

He faces charges of premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with Stock’s killing following his arrest on 22 December 2025.

DJ Warras murder case postponed

Stock was fatally shot on 16 December outside a building near the Carlton Centre in Johannesburg’s central business district (CBD).

It is believed he was approached by three unknown suspects who opened fire before fleeing the scene on foot.

He was laid to rest on 23 December following a funeral service at the Rosebank Catholic Church.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the state confirmed that Majola’s address had been verified and requested a postponement to 13 January for a formal bail application to be heard.

Majola’s legal representative, Dumisani Mabunda, confirmed the arranged date.

The accused also confirmed to the magistrate that he had been taken for a medical examination.

This followed claims made during his previous court appearance, through Mabunda, that he had been assaulted while in police custody.

The case is expected to return to court next week.

Sister speaks out on family’s grief

Speaking to the media outside court, Stock’s sister, Nicole Stock, described the deep sense of loss felt by the family and her brother’s children.

“I think we were all expecting that call to say, ‘You home? What’s for lunch? What’s happening?’

“And him coming in with the whirlwind, kissing everybody, hugging everybody, so yes, we miss him. We all miss him, the boys as well,” she said before becoming emotional.

“We feel it. It’s real, it’s now becoming more real you know.

“The void is real and the only thing that can actually fill that void is prayer and God, hence we reached out to a nation to roll with us in prayer to stand with us in solidarity,” Nicole added.

Nicole expressed confidence in the judiciary, saying the family was relying on faith and patience rather than anger.

“I think that’s important because right now we need God, we need Christ, we need love, we need support. Anger and revenge are not going to get us to where we need to be.

“We need to all just trust the process that’s taking place right now. That’s all I can say.”

Nicole Stock speaks to the media at Von Wielligh Street in Johannesburg on 16 December 2025. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

Call to action against gun violence

She also raised concerns about the ongoing scourge of gun violence and crime in South Africa, particularly its impact on young people.

“I know the guns are there, but it’s what’s inside each of us that makes us want to act and do certain things.

“We’ll never understand how people respond to me fighting with you or any kind of aggression or me speaking out about something because we’re all dealing with something totally different.

“But you’re getting giants that are being taken away from us that the youth actually look up to and admire.

“So now it’s up to us as adults and as South Africans to be mentors to our children, to the youth, to the teenagers.”

She lamented the fact that her brother’s three sons will grow older without their father as a result of gun violence.

“How many boys are without fathers? How many boys are without mothers?

“And we need to realise that blaming and pointing fingers is not going to solve any problem. We need to unite… This is where we get the answers that we need.”

Family yet to decide on attending bail hearing

Police have indicated that more arrests are expected in the case and that Majola’s bail will be opposed. Nicole said the family has not yet decided whether they will attend the upcoming bail hearing.

“Nobody’s spoken yet. We are very small family as you guys might have figured out.

“I’ve just come back from just a little getaway and his mum is also just taking a little breather and we need to respect that.

“I hope that on the 13th that family will come and attend and we’ll stand together here to represent Warrick.

“I know we’ve got the whole nation behind us. We’ve got all of you guys behind us as well so I won’t be able to comment fully on that.”

