Cele mobilises specialised units to Riverlea ‘to restore law and order’

By Faizel Patel

Following a day of tense protests and a gun battle on Saturday night, residents of Riverlea may get their much-needed help, with police expected to do more to rid the area of zama zamas and keep them safe.

This comes after Minister of Police Bheki Cele assured the community of Riverlea police are mobilising all its resources and specialised units to restore law and order in the area.

Cele led a high-level delegation of senior police officers to the area to assess the local police’s responses to illegal mining in the area and other crime challenges raised by the community.

War zone

Angry and frustrated residents took to the streets early on Monday morning, barricading Main Reef Road with burning tyres and rocks.

They were protesting over illegal mining and zama zamas in the area who have allegedly terrorised the community.

They described scenes of a “war zone” reeling in shock and fearing for their lives following a weekend of terror where gunshots rang out

“The police van turned around, it made a U-turn and left Riverlea”

This is how a resident described police allegedly scurrying away from the scene of a gun battle on Saturday night that left at least five people dead.

Specialised units

Cele said specialised police units will be deployed to the area.

“These specialised units are being brought in to ensure we apprehend these illegal miners and put a stop to these illegal operations. Our focus is to ensure law and order is restored in this area. We cannot have a situation where communities live in fear, we are going to deal decisively with these criminals.”

Illegal mining

The minister also engaged with community leaders and locals in the area and assured them that police are constantly devising strategies and operational plans to combat illegal mining in various provinces.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said several illegal miners have been arrested.

“Between 01 April 2022 to 31 March 2023, 1 199 illegal miners were arrested including 100 South Africans, 124 Zimbabweans, 232 Basotho nationals from Lesotho and 79 Mozambicans,” Mathe said.

