WATCH: ‘People are being slaughtered’ – Riverlea residents living in fear

“We cannot live like this, it’s not hell. People are being slaughtered.”

These are the words of a fearful Riverlea resident following a deadly gun battle in the area on Saturday night, which left five dead.

Angry and frustrated residents took to the streets early on Monday morning, barricading Main Reef Road with burning tyres and rocks.

They are protesting over illegal mining in the area and also against the zama zamas

WATCH: Riverlea resident, Keenan Shernan speaks to The Citizen newspaper near Zampilo informal settlement in Johannesburg, 31 July 2023, about the zama zamas shootings and illegal minings in the area.



‘Stray bullets fly through people’s windows where their children sleep’

Riverlea resident Keenan Shernan told The Citizen the community is being terrorised by zama zamas.

“Last week was the worst and from Friday until Sunday. We’ve seen tremendous shootings, bodies spread across the community. These are human beings, these are people. We are not used to seeing this. This is not a war zone.”

Shernan has urged government to rid the area of illegal miners.

“If the government doesn’t have a plan, they must make a plan to help us get rid of these illegal miners. These guys are ruthless. There’s even footage of them running through our streets with weapons. We cannot live like this, it’s not hell.

“In extension 3, we have stray bullets flying through people’s windows where their children sleep. This is not normal, all we want is help. With this situation comes a lot violent activities, prostitution, rape, drugs. People are being slaughtered,” Shernan said.

Traffic affected

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is monitoring the protest by residents.

The JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla urged motorists to use alternative routes.

“The roads that are affected include the Main Reef Road, at the intersection of Commando and New Canada Road.

“There are further reports of traffic disruptions on Nasrec Road near Juskei Drive. These closures have affected traffic on New Canada Road, leaving Pennyville travelling towards Main Reef Road, officers have been dispatched. Motorists are urged to exercise caution avoid and use alternative routes.”

Fihla said the situation is tense at the moment and JMPD officers have been deployed to the area

Police investigating

Police responded to shooting near the Zamimpilo informal settlement on Saturday night. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said during the investigation police discovered five bodies with gunshot wounds at the scene.

“A preliminary investigation suggests two rival groups of illegal miners were shooting at each other in the area, and that led to the death of five people.

“Police have deployed members from the Tactical Response Team and Public Order Policing to monitor the area. A case of murder, with five counts, has been opened,” Masondo said.

