Cell phones in prison used for scams

Prisoners with cell phones play an ever-increasing role in the underworld of scams and the relentless exploitation of innocent public.

Prisoners can orchestrate elaborate schemes from inside their cells with a cell phone.

Look at Thabo Bester who was able to scam many people from prison.

Specialised Security Services said prisoners with cell phones play an ever-increasing role in the underworld of scams and the relentless exploitation of innocent public.

“South African prisoners are running scams with cell phones, and they are broadcasting TikTok live events from behind bars. This alarming issue raises numerous questions about how inmates obtain these devices,” said Mike Bolhuis from Specialised Security Services.

He added that corruption among prison guards and officials plays a pivotal role in the cell phone epidemic in the prison system.

“It is a well-documented fact that some prison staff facilitate the smuggling of cell phones to inmates in exchange for bribes. Lack of stringent security measures: the effectiveness of security measures in prisons has come under scrutiny. Smuggling of cell phones into prisons often occurs owing to lax search protocols and inadequate surveillance systems,” said Bolhuis.

ALSO READ: Love, selfies and cellphones behind bars: Jail cell has new meaning

Double standards in prison system

Bolhuis told The Citizen a glaring issue was the double standard that exists in the South African prison system.

While inmates are subjected to strict regulations and loss of privileges, the ability to maintain contact with the outside world through cell phones undermines the intended punitive nature of imprisonment. Prisoners have been able to use cell phones to run scams and host live events on social media platforms such as TikTok. The existence of these events underscores the audacity and creativity of some of those behind bars.

“It is a fact that criminals serving time in prison have access to cell phones and social media platforms, which they exploit to scam unsuspecting victims. In one such case, a prisoner currently serving a term for fraud managed to con a victim out of over R300,000 by posing as a visa company that arranges visas for people.”

ALSO READ: Nothing wrong with Thabo Bester having personal laptop in prison, says G4S

Consequences of inmates having cell phones

“Our SSS specialist investigator team … discovered that the scammer was in jail. This is one example of how incarcerated criminals leverage social media platforms like Facebook to bait victims into their scams. It is crucial for people to be aware of such schemes and to stay vigilant to avoid falling prey to these criminals,” said Bolhuis.

Inmates can, therefore, use cell phones to engage in fraudulent activities, running scams on unsuspecting individuals outside the prison walls.

Erodes public trust

These scams range from advance-fee fraud to online romance scams. Cell phones enable prisoners to coordinate criminal activities both inside and outside the prison, and this includes drug trafficking, extortion, and violence.

“The existence of this issue erodes public trust in the South African justice system, as it highlights systemic flaws and the ease with which criminal operations can continue from within prisons.”

Bolhuis said strengthening security protocols in prisons was essential. This included implementing stricter search procedures, investing in modern surveillance technology, and addressing corruption among prison staff.

ALSO READ: Correctional Services warns content creators not to dress in replica prison uniforms

Empowering prisoners

“The installation of cell phone jamming technology in prisons can significantly reduce the ability of inmates to use these devices. The legal and regulatory challenges surrounding the use of jamming technology need to be addressed.”

“Empowering inmates with skills and education during their incarceration can reduce the demand for cell phones to run scams and engage in live events. Programmes that focus on rehabilitation and reduce recidivism are vital. It is crucial to hold prison officials accountable for their role in facilitating the cell phone problem. Transparent investigations and stricter consequences for corruption are necessary.”

ALSO READ: Insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu caught with cellphone behind bars

Modernising Correctional Services systems

Meanwhile, Singabakho Nxumalo, the Department for Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson, told The Citizen: “Living in the 21st century compels us to modernise our systems and take full advantage of Information Communication Technology. Some of our facilities have cell phone detection technology. And we are working with other institutions looking at other technologies available in the market for such.”

As part of the department’s Back-to-Basics, special emphasis is being placed on increased visibility and tightening up of security measures at centre level, as well as increased supervision of officials.



“Conducting searches does assist as it removes illegal objects. We are able to run incident free centres when contraband are removed. Cell phones, cell phone accessories, sharpened objects, cash, drugs (Mandrax, Tik, Heroine, Whoonga ,Nyaope Bompies) and other substances are just some of the items that cause a disturbance,” said Nxumalo.