Insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu caught with cellphone behind bars

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

The South African cop dubbed the “insurance killer” was caught with a cellphone in prison. Rosemary Ndlovu is serving six life sentences for orchestrating multiple murders so she could collect insurance payouts.

“The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has internally charged Rosemary Ndlovu for contravening the Correctional Services Act after being caught with a mobile phone,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

“Inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of Section 23 (1) of Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998. They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process which may involve a withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade) and other punitive measures,” explained Nxumalo.

ALSO READ: Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Six life sentences for insurance killer

Ndlovu, who was found guilty of murdering her relatives in 2021, was handed six life sentences in the High Court sitting at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

She was found guilty of killing five of her relatives and lover for insurance payouts

Ndlovu is also serving an additional five years for defeating the ends of justice and another 10 years for the fraud conviction.

ALSO READ: ‘The truth is known by God’: Killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu maintains innocence ahead of sentencing

Judge Ramarumo Monama convicted her for murdering six relatives and benefitting from insurance claims amounting to more than R1.4 million.

She was filmed by an alleged hitman while plotting to kill her sister, her sister’s children and elderly mother, allegedly in a bid to benefit from insurance fraud.

ALSO READ: Final episode of ‘Rosemary’s Hitlist’ documentary now available on Showmax

Additional separate charges

The former Tembisa south police station officer is facing additional sperate charges of attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The attempted murder charges were in connection with an alleged murder plot in 2018 to kill two police officers, Seargeant Benneth Mabunda and Colonel Nthipe Boloka.

These officers had investigated the multiple murders in which she was ultimately convicted and sentenced.

Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe