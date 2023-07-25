Correctional Services warns content creators not to dress in replica prison uniforms

By Narissa Subramoney

Regular users in the TikTok streets are all too familiar with illegal live broadcasts from within the walls of South African prisons.

Prisoners boldly use cell phones, considered contraband in jail, to host live broadcasts from within their cells.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it is aware of inmates using mobile phones and being active on social media.

“There are ongoing efforts to deal with this scourge. Hence, inmates found possessing cellphones are charged in terms of Section 23 (1) of the Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998,” the department said.

It also warned against those pretending to be prisoners, saying they could be fined or face jail time of over nine years for their stunt.

“Be it for content generation or other means; it has been repeatedly clarified that such conduct is illegal

and punishable in law,” said the department in the statement.





Social media, specifically TikTok, has proven popular for convicted criminals serving various sentences to communicate with the outside world via these broadcasts.

Watch: Inside SA jail on TikTok

The prison live broadcasts offer a unique opportunity for the outside world to communicate with those shunned by society via the broadcast’s live chat functions.

The levels of curiosity are high among viewers, who boldly ask prisoners about their crimes, sentences and social issues in prison, such as gang violence, rape and even criminals’ remorse

Some are careful not to reveal their identities, but others are brazen and happy to oblige users hungry for #prisontok content.

Non-jail birds on #Prisontok

It would appear there is a new trend emerging among hungry-for-views content creators eager to jump on the “prisontok” genre.

Watch: Escaped prisoner prank

