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The best laptop tote bags for South African women, according to TikTok – from R400 to R4 000

Picture of Kaunda Selisho

By Kaunda Selisho

Journalist

4 minute read

20 May 2026

05:10 pm

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From budget-friendly to investment pieces, these are the laptop tote bags South African working women are recommending on TikTok.

From budget-friendly to investment pieces, these are the laptop tote bags South African working women are recommending on TikTok

TikTok creator Sherinne Winderley wanted a stylish laptop tote for everyday life — her followers came through with hundreds of recommendations, and we’ve rounded up the best ones at every budget. Picture: iStock

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TikTok creator Sherinne Winderley, known by her handle, Mrs Winderley, recently posted a video asking her followers to help her find a stylish new laptop tote bag.

The freelance creative director and copywriter explained that she was looking for something practical yet chic – spacious enough for a laptop and daily essentials, durable for everyday use (including the mom-life) and elevated in design.

The comments exploded with hundreds of suggestions. The Citizen curated a list of the most recommended options from the thread, complete with current approximate prices (as of May 2026; subject to change and promotions).

1. Freedom of Movement Tina Tote Bag (Pebble Black)

– Why: This bag received top praise for durability. One TikTok user’s five-year-old version survived baby bottles, school shoes, and heavy daily use. Ultimately, it’s structured, spacious (fitting a 16.5″ laptop), minimalist, and not overly branded.
– Style: Premium pebble-grain leather with a sleek and professional finish.
– Price: From R2 500 – R3 500 (full-grain leather and South African-made).
– Where to buy: Freedom of Movement website.

@mrswinderley

I need a large black quality leather tote that I don’t need a second mortgage to buy 😅 Thank you, in advance, for your service 😁

♬ original sound – Mrs Winderley

2. MANGO Julio Tote Bag – Black

– Why: Highlighted as super practical and chic. Clean lines, good size for a laptop and essentials.
– Style: Smooth matte black with subtle leather accents and gold hardware for a polished office look.
– Price: R799.
– Where to buy: Mango stores or online retailers such as Superbalist.

3. Zara tote bags (various leather/leather-like styles)

– Why: Multiple followers love Zara totes for their “expensive-looking” vibe at an affordable price. There were several specific mentions of black and chocolate brown versions.
– Style: Soft structured silhouettes, from minimalist to textured leather.
– Price: R769 – R3 799 (most good laptop-friendly options are priced around R1 000 – R2 000).
– Where to buy: Zara stores or online.

4. Country Road High/Low or Leather Tote

– Why: Dubbed “worth the investment” by several commenters, this piece is favoured for its timeless quality that ages well.
– Style: Versatile structured or slightly slouchy designs, often in leather or premium canvas.
– Price: R2 000 – R4 000+ (depending on material; e.g. Isla Leather Tote around R3 999).
– Where to buy: Country Road / Woolworths stores.

TikTok creator Mrs Winderley asked for laptop bag recommendations - and her followers delivered, from R400 Takealot finds to R4 000 Country Road investment pieces.
Stylish, spacious, and practical: these are the laptop tote bags trending in South African TikTok comments right now. Picture: iStock

5. Topika 15.6″ Laptop Tote / Handbag – Black

– Why: This laptop bag has received strong reviews with many on TikTok and in the retail site’s review section calling it ‘great value’.
– Style: Croc-embossed PU leather, structured with top handles + strap. Best for a professional yet feminine aesthetic.
– Price: Around R435 – R494 (often on discount).
– Where to buy: Takealot and similar retailers.

6. Other strong mentions

– Trenery Kalin Leather Tote: Luxe, spacious leather that doubles as a travel bag. R4 000 – R5 000 range.
– Poetry Leather Tote: Solid mid-range genuine leather options. R1 599 – R2 699.
– Typo Leather-like Laptop Bag: Surprisingly good quality for the price. Around R400 – R 600.

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@retailbyvuyo

My Work Bag Rotation . #retailbyvuyo #workwear #fashion #bagtok

♬ original sound – retailbyvuyo – retailbyvuyo




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