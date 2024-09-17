Charlotte Maxeke water crisis over after 11 trucks come to aid

An estimated 6 400 properties were left dry while authorities responded to the water crisis at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that water challenges at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital have been resolved.

This despite swathes of the neighbourhood around the hospital being left dry while the crisis was being dealt with.

It was estimated that 6 400 properties may have run dry from Craighall and Hyde Park through to Saxonwold and Westcliff.

Water reservoir at 50%

The department revealed that the levels at the main water reservoir were at 50% on Tuesday afternoon.

This reservoir has begun distributing water to other blocks within the Charlotte Maxeke hospital, meaning the immediate crisis is over.

“Last night, Johannesburg Water provided seven water trucks in addition to the four trucks sourced by the Gauteng Department of Health,” the department said shortly after 1pm.

“As of 11am on 17 September 2024, normal water supply to the hospital has been restored.”

The department said it appreciates the patience and understanding of the public during this period.

“Furthermore, the department remains committed to working closely with relevant authorities to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for all health facilities, thereby supporting uninterrupted healthcare services to the community.”

ALSO READ: How to use water sparingly amidst water outages in Atteridgeville

Water meters closed for maintenance in Sandton

Also on Tuesday, Johannesburg Water announced that water meters would be closed between 8pm on Tuesday night and 4am on Wednesday morning.

“This is to ensure water supply distribution to struggling systems and areas within the Johannesburg Water network,” it said.

“The Linbro Park and Marlboro direct feeds will be affected the most during these interventions, and all customers fed by the Sandton System may experience poor pressure to no water overnight.

“Once the [meters are] reopened in the morning, it will take several hours for the system to fully recover.

Areas affected by the Sandton System:

• Linbro Park Direct Feed;

• Marlboro Direct Feed;

• Linbro Park Reservoir;

• Marlboro Reservoir;

• Illovo Reservoir and Illovo Tower;

• Bryanston Reservoir and Bryanston Tower;

• Morningside Reservoir.

ALSO READ: Dam water level crisis looms across SA as spring approaches