6,400 properties may have run dry, as water sent to save Charlotte Maxeke: The areas affected

95 Joburg areas have little to no water supply, with dozens of others in different parts of the city also affected.
Thousands of Joburg residents have little to no water supply on Tuesday morning as resources are sent to Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital. Picture: Supplied
Several areas in Johannesburg have been left completely dry after Johannesburg Water redeployed water supply to the struggling Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
Water issues have plagued the city for several weeks, with the challenge likely to worsen as spring and summer approach.
Charlotte Maxeke has been hard hit by the lack of water supply in recent days, with water tankers being sent overnight and on Tuesday morning to aid the hospital’s supply.
Reservoir runs dry
In a statement, Johannesburg Water said that its Parktown 2 reservoir has been shut and detoured to the hospital.
“Currently, the Parktown 2 Reservoir is completely closed to build up capacity to supply the hospital, which is impacting the entire zone, the supply zone is dry.
“Once the levels improve, supply will be restored. The poor to no supply in the zone is due to insufficient supply from the bulk supplier and high demand.”
“Johannesburg Water is engaging the bulk supplier to address the root cause of the poor bulk supply.”
“These investigations require consistent intervention and troubleshooting. The reservoir remains reconfigured to boost incoming supply.”
Johannesburg Water gets its supply from Rand Water.
The utility has not provided an estimated time of restoration.
Areas affected:
Over 6,400 properties have no water as a result.
These are situated in these 95 areas:
IRDHAVEN
BIRNAM
CRAIGHALL
CRAIGHALL PARK
DUNKELD
DUNKELD WEST
DUNKELD WEST EXT.1
DUNKELD WEST EXT.2
DUNKELD WEST EXT.3
DUNKELD WEST EXT.4
DUNKELD WEST EXT.5
DUNKELD WEST EXT.6
DUNKELD WEST EXT.7
DUNKELD WEST EXT.8
FAIRWAY
FOREST TOWN
GREENSIDE
GREENSIDE EAST
GREENSIDE EXT.2
GREENSIDE EXT.4
GREENSIDE EXT.5
HOUGHTON ESTATE
HYDE PARK
HYDE PARK A. SETTLEMENT
HYDE PARK EXT.8
HYDE PARK EXT.12
HYDE PARK EXT.16
HYDE PARK EXT.19
HYDE PARK EXT.21
HYDE PARK EXT.27
HYDE PARK EXT.36
HYDE PARK EXT.37
HYDE PARK EXT.38
HYDE PARK EXT.46
HYDE PARK EXT.47
HYDE PARK EXT.49
HYDE PARK EXT.63
HYDE PARK EXT.65
HYDE PARK EXT.73
HYDE PARK EXT.80
HYDE PARK EXT.81
HYDE PARK EXT.85
HYDE PARK EXT.86
HYDE PARK EXT.87
HYDE PARK EXT.94
HYDE PARK EXT.116
HYDE PARK EXT.120
HYDE PARK EXT.121
HYDE PARK EXT.122
HYDE PARK EXT.123
HYDE PARK EXT.124
HYDE PARK EXT.128
HYDE PARK EXT.130
ILLOVO
ILLOVO EXT.1
ILLOVO EXT.3
ILLOVO EXT.4
ILLOVO EXT.7
ILLOVO EXT.8
ILLOVO EXT.9
ILLOVO EXT.10
ILLOVO EXT.11
ILLOVO EXT.12
KILLARNEY
MELROSE
MELROSE ESTATE
MELROSE EXT.1
MELROSE EXT.2
MELROSE NORTH
MELROSE NORTH EXT.1
MELROSE NORTH EXT.2
MELROSE NORTH EXT.3
MELROSE NORTH EXT.4
MELROSE NORTH EXT.5
MELROSE NORTH EXT.7
MELROSE NORTH EXT.9
MELROSE NORTH EXT.10
OAKLANDS
PARKTOWN
PARKTOWN NORTH
PARKVIEW
PARKVIEW EXT.1
PARKWOOD
PARKWOOD EXT.1
RIVIERA
ROSEBANK
SAXONWOLD
SAXONWOLD EXT.1
SAXONWOLD EXT.2
SAXONWOLD EXT.3
SAXONWOLD EXT.4
SAXONWOLD EXT.5
SAXONWOLD EXT.6
SAXONWOLD EXT.9
WESTCLIFF
Other areas with little to no pressure:
Meanwhile, the Berea Reservoir and the Dunkeld Reservoir are also struggling, with areas affected reporting reduced water pressure.
“Johannesburg Water remains resolute in closely monitoring all three reservoirs and making immediate necessary adjustments to improve the situation. Alternative water supply continues to be provided.”
