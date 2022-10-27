‘Chief twit’ – Elon Musk labelled ‘cruel’ for Twitter takeover video

Cheryl Kahla

Elon Musk caused a social media frenzy by posting a video – of him carrying a sink, no less – as he arrived at Twitter headquarters.

Elon Musk at Twitter

Musk, who also changed his bio to ‘Chief Twit’, captioned the video: “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!”

WATCH: Sink-carrying Musk

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

The world’s richest man has until Friday to seal the deal, or he will face trial over the contract. However, the saga doesn’t end here.

Musk’s visit to the company’s headquarters divided the internet, one could say.

‘Let freedom ring’

Those of the right-leaning persuasion took to the social media platform with cries of ‘Let Freedom Ring’, while left-leaning people labelled the billionaire as ‘cruel’ and ‘insensitive’.

Conservative comedian Hodge Twins retweeted his video, saying, “Elon bout to make Twitter great again”, while Colin Wright, the editor of The Real Last Stand said:

“It’s going to be amazing watching the left completely flip for supporting Twitter’s right to set their own terms of service to advocating for governmental control of Twitter due to spreading ‘dangerous disinformation’ and ‘national security’ reasons once Elon Musk takes over”.

Meeting a lot of cool people at Twitter today!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Journalist Emily Miller said it made her happy to see the Tesla and SpaceX founder at the company’s headquarters, adding: “LET FREEDOM RING!”

Musk ‘fundamentally cruel’

At the other end of the conversation, CNN analyst Juliette Kayyem said Musk was “fundamentally cruel”.

“Whatever the masters of the universe are doing with this website, lots and lots of people — not fancy people, just people with kids and houses and vacation plans and who make companies run and rich men richer — will lose their livelihoods,” Kayyem tweeted.

Another user said Musk doesn’t care because “someone showed him up on Twitter once; hence we must run it into the ground regardless of literal cost”.

One netizen added: “What I felt the moment I saw this. Gloating. He is a sadistic chaos agent who feeds off the misery he causes others. The banality of evil by way of greed”.

Musk offered to purchase Twitter for $43 billion back in April 2022. The billionaire said his motive for buying the social platform was to promote freedom of speech.

NOW READ: Elon Musk to retrench 75% of Twitter’s employees