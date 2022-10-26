Govt will be first to inform public about any threat ‘should the need arise’ – Presidency

Citizen Reporter

The South African government says that it will inform citizens should there be any threat, following information by the US embassy in South Africa that terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack.

The ‘attack’ is said to be targeting large gatherings of people “at an unspecified location in the greater Sandton area” and will take place 29 October 2022.

GOVERNMENT NOTES THE US TERROR ALERT



The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens.— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) October 26, 2022

“The South African government has noted the terror alert issued by the US Embassy on its website. This is part of the US government’s standard communication to its citizens.

“It is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within our country feel safe,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“Law enforcement agencies continue to monitor for any threats to our citizens, our nation and our sovereignty. Threats are assessed continuously and are acted upon to ensure the safety of all. Should the need arise, the South African government will be the first to inform the public about any imminent threat.”

This is worrying. FNB Stadium does not fall uder “greater Sandton area of Johannesburg” but @PresidencyZA must remain vigilant. #SowetoDerby pic.twitter.com/9uAjMXyPA2— Thabang Kgwete (@Thabang_Kgwete) October 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the Community Active Protection (CAP), a security company, said although the warning should not be taken lightly, terrorist groups ultimately wanted to instil fear and panic.

“It is therefore advisable that we all act sensibly and take the necessary precautions while continuing with our lives, Although the warning specifically mentions Sandton, this should not be the only focal point.”

CAP also said that it was in communication with the authorities and would deploy teams and resources when required and event organisers should wait for official comment from the state before cancelling events and gatherings.

Meanwhile, the attack has been confirmed as authentic by both a spokesperson for the United States State Department and a source within South African crime intelligence.

