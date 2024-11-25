Daily news update: Zuma appoints convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela and Malema says ‘EFF infiltrated by double agents

Here's your morning daily news update:

Ndhlela was convicted of fraud and contravening the Companies Act related to his time at Transnet in 2002. Picture: Supplied

In politics news, as the game of musical chairs in the uMkhonto weSizwe party’s (MK) leadership continues, Jacob Zuma appointed a convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela as the party’s national organiser.

The national organiser position was previously held by former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who has since been appointed as the party’s fifth secretary-general.

The MK party said Zuma in consultation with the party’s national high command appointed Ndhlela as the national organiser of uMkhonto weSizwe with “immediate effect.”

“Commander Ndhlela joined the MK Party on 16 December 2023 as a volunteer. He assisted with the capturing of the signatures of members in compliance with IEC legislative prescripts, for MK Party to qualify for the 2024 national elections. He was also instrumental in the development of both the National Elections Strategic Framework and the training manual for party agents. As of April 2024 he was serving in the capacity of chief operations officer for the MKP,” the party said.

In July 2022, Ndhlela, a one-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) chief executive was convicted by Regional Court magistrate Willem van Wyk to three years imprisonment for crimes committed during his tenure at Transnet.

The South Africa Communist Party (SACP) said it hopes to find common ground with its partner the African National Congress (ANC) on issues affecting the alliance.

The ANC and SACP held their first bilateral meeting on Sunday since the May 29 elections.

This meeting discussed the escalating tensions within the tripartite alliance, particularly, the ANC’s coalition with the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

After a dismal performance in the 2024 general election, the ANC formed a GNU which includes the DA and Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus) amongst other parties.

SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo described the GNU as a “betrayal of the principle of the National Democratic Revolution.”

“We went to campaign for the ANC in the 2024 May elections. We were critical of the DA, we went door to door, village by village. We entered in townships, we interacted with workers in factories. We were critical about the DA, and the DA, at that moment, was campaigning to remove the ANC from power.

“We still stand where we were. We are strategically consistent, which is why we raised our discomfort about the DA,” Mashilo said.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema claimed the red berets has been infiltrated by double agents, with former founding members being turned and captured ahead of the national elective conference in December.

Malema was addressing the Gauteng Provincial General Assembly in the East Rand on Sunday.

The EFF leader’s embattled party has been hit with a leadership exodus, with big names, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, crossing over to former president Jacob Zuma’s uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party with more departures rumoured.

On Sunday, EFF founding member Alfred Motsi was the latest red berets leader to make the move, returning to his spiritual MK home.

Malema told delegates that they must guard against “infiltration, individualism and maintain revolutionary discipline.”

He said the “orchestrated organizational decay in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) before the May 29 elections, constitutes a “clear example of infiltration.”

Malema warned that factionalism, disunity and disloyalty will not be tolerated ahead of the party’s third National People’s Assembly (NPA) to be held in Johannesburg next month.

In air safety news, three people have been injured after a light aircraft crashed in Pretoria, north of Johannesburg.

It is understood the plane crashed near the Wonderboom Airport.

Best Care Emergency Medical Services (BCEMS) spokesperson Xander Loubser said they responded to reports of the aircraft accident just after 10am on Sunday.

“Initial intelligence included the directive to “look for a twin prop circling,” leading emergency teams to locate the crash site in a field near the Sinoville/Annlin area.

Loubser said upon arrival, paramedics discovered the twin-prop aircraft and immediately began assessing the three individuals onboard: the pilot and two passengers.

In health news, authorities are investigating the death of yet another child in Soweto after allegedly eating contaminated food bought from a spaza shop.

It is understood the 8-year-old grade 2 learner from Thabisile Primary School in Diepkloof died on Friday.

Gauteng Education Department (GDE) spokesperson Steve Mabona said MEC Matome Chiloane, is “deeply saddened by the untimely passing” of the pupil.

“According to information at our disposal, it is alleged that the learner fell ill on Wednesday, 20 November 2024, after reportedly consuming biscuits from a local spaza shop.

“Her condition reportedly worsened over the course of the next two days, and she was taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Friday, where she was tragically declared deceased,” Mabona said.

Singer and songwriter Bobby van Jaarsveld and his wife Annatjie have announced they are parting ways after 13 years of marriage.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, shared the news in a joint statement posted by Bobby on his Instagram on Sunday morning.

In the statement, written in Afrikaans, Bobby explained that after much reflection, they had both agreed to end their marriage.

“Today, I have some sad news to share. Sometimes unconditional love looks different to what we expect.

“After careful consideration, Anna and I made the hardest decision of our lives – to end our marriage. This decision was not taken lightly, but we believe it is the best step for both of us.”