Chinese ambassador urges SA youth to seize tariff-free trade opportunities

Wu Peng encouraged young South Africans to engage in trade, study and skills development under China's new initiatives.

Chinese ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng has challenged the country’s youth to use the opportunities arising from China’s tariff-free trade initiative offered to all African countries.

Speaking during the “China-South Africa Youth Exchange Night”, Wu said China and SA have now established a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Youth exchanges

Over 200 Chinese companies were “active, investing, hiring and building in the country”, he said.

Wu also raised the significance of youth exchange between South Africa and China, including studying, training and exploring business opportunities.

“Young people are the future and hope of a nation. China has always believed in the power of youth and we support exchange and learning between young people from China and the Global South,” Wu said.

Shared ‘values’

While South Africa’s philosophy of Ubuntu emphasised compassion and shared humanity, China believed in harmony, community, and helping one another.

“These values bring our two countries close,” he said.

Other speakers included Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike and special economic advisor to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Gadija Brown.

The audience also watched a Chinese film, Ordinary Hero, based on a true story, about a group of young people coming together to save a child’s life, emphasising the significance of Chinese teamwork, care and kindness.

