News

Home » News

Chinese ambassador urges SA youth to seize tariff-free trade opportunities

Picture of Eric Mthobeli Naki

By Eric Mthobeli Naki

Political Editor

2 minute read

27 June 2025

07:20 am

Wu Peng encouraged young South Africans to engage in trade, study and skills development under China's new initiatives.

Chinese ambassador urges SA youth to seize tariff-free trade opportunities

Picture: iStock

Chinese ambassador to South Africa Wu Peng has challenged the country’s youth to use the opportunities arising from China’s tariff-free trade initiative offered to all African countries.

Speaking during the “China-South Africa Youth Exchange Night”, Wu said China and SA have now established a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era.

Youth exchanges

Over 200 Chinese companies were “active, investing, hiring and building in the country”, he said.

Wu also raised the significance of youth exchange between South Africa and China, including studying, training and exploring business opportunities.

“Young people are the future and hope of a nation. China has always believed in the power of youth and we support exchange and learning between young people from China and the Global South,” Wu said.

ALSO READ: China’s clever trade deal with Africa – removal of tariffs on most goods

Shared ‘values’

While South Africa’s philosophy of Ubuntu emphasised compassion and shared humanity, China believed in harmony, community, and helping one another.

“These values bring our two countries close,” he said.

Other speakers included Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities Mmapaseka Letsike and special economic advisor to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Gadija Brown.

The audience also watched a Chinese film, Ordinary Hero, based on a true story, about a group of young people coming together to save a child’s life, emphasising the significance of Chinese teamwork, care and kindness.

NOW READ: Western media bias: how imperial narratives shape global perceptions

Read more on these topics

China trade youth

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime JUST IN: Kidnapped Kamogelo Baukudi found alive, police confirm
News White House lays down terms for SA relations amid Afrikaner visit
Opinion DA’s push for accountability could backfire badly
Crime Top Saps crime intelligence boss arrested for R45m property deals
Celebs And Viral Royal runaway: Zuma’s daughter flees Eswatini palace after just months of marriage

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp