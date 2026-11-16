WATCH: Chris Hani broke down in tears after learning ANC decision on TV, widow reveals

Limpho Hani described a man devoted to the liberation movement but increasingly wounded by decisions.

More than three decades after the assassination of Chris Hani, his widow, Limpho Hani, has revealed that the struggle icon broke down in tears after learning on television that the ANC had suspended the armed struggle.

In an emotional interview with Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh, Hani described a man devoted to the liberation movement but increasingly wounded by decisions taken during one of the most pivotal periods in South African history.

Revelations

Her revelations add a personal layer to the legacy of a leader who remains one of the country’s most revered anti-apartheid figures.

Hani, the former chief of staff of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) and general secretary of the South African Communist Party (SACP), was assassinated outside his Boksburg home on 10 April 1993, a killing that nearly plunged South Africa into turmoil and accelerated negotiations towards democracy.

Final years

Hani offered a rare glimpse into her husband’s final years, describing a man deeply committed to the ANC but increasingly wounded by decisions taken during the transition from apartheid.

“Chris heard it on the news. That’s how he found out,” she said. “He broke down. He cried. Nobody had the decency to send a message and explain the decision.”

Hani said the suspension of the armed struggle was one of the most painful moments in her husband’s political life and exposed divisions within the liberation movement.

“There was too much rush. People were in a hurry to get into government offices. They didn’t want a different voice,” she said.

Daughters plea

The interview took an even more personal turn when Hani recalled a conversation in which the couple’s daughters pleaded with their father to resign from politics and focus on his family.

“They said, ‘Daddy, we have never had any quality time with you. Please resign from politics and live a normal life.'”

According to Hani, the request moved her husband to tears.

“He said, ‘I love you so much. I can leave the ANC now, but I will never be happy because my people are not free.'”

Assassination

Looking back more than 30 years later, she admits she wishes he had listened.

“At that time, I supported him. Looking back now, I wish I had listened to these children. He should have left.”

Hani also renewed longstanding questions about her husband’s assassination, alleging that critical leads were never fully investigated and arguing that many families affected by political violence have still not received justice.

“As long as those in power are not affected personally, it’s business as usual to them. They don’t understand how painful it is for the families,” she said.

“Chris Hani found out about the decision to stop the armed struggle on the news.” Limpho Hani on the ANC’s betrayal. https://t.co/PQlAvOGz6i – Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh (@SizweMpofuWalsh) November 15, 2026

Truth

The remarks echo sentiments Hani expressed during his lifetime about sacrifice and service.

In one of his most quoted reflections, he spoke of putting the struggle ahead of personal comfort and family life, believing freedom for South Africans was worth any personal cost.

More than 30 years after his death, questions surrounding Hani’s assassination continue to resonate.

The Hani family and the SACP have repeatedly called for the full truth behind the murder to be uncovered, arguing that significant questions remain unanswered.