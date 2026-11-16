Ramaphosa faces defining moment as municipal power hangs in the balance

It's not simply about who governs SA's municipalities for the next five years, but about the ideological direction of the ANC.

The local government elections set the stage for the 2029 national elections and are a curtain-raiser to next year’s ANC leadership contest.

For President Cyril Ramaphosa, they usher in potentially the most consequential phase of a Presidency characterised by hesitation, missed opportunities and failure. This time, his signature response to a crisis – kicking the can down the road – will not work.

Coalition negotiations in roughly 140 hung municipalities must be completed within a fortnight, with no room for procrastination.

The ANC is also negotiating from a much weaker position than when it assembled the government of national unity (GNU) in 2024. Then, it had 40% of the vote against the DA’s 22%. That 18 percentage-point advantage has now shrunk to just six, with 31% for the ANC versus 25% for the DA. Everything depends on whom the ANC links up with.

The simplest solution for the ANC, arithmetically, is to replicate at municipal level its de facto coalition with the DA in the GNU. Such an arrangement would also reassure the corporate sector and international markets and, opinion surveys show, is overwhelmingly favoured by supporters of both the ANC and DA.

At a stroke, ANC-DA administrations could take control of six of the seven hung metros, the exception being eThekwini.

The downside is twofold. First, the Gauteng ANC under premier Panyaza Lesufi is opposed to any arrangement with the DA, preferring uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) and the EFF. Second, the DA’s impressive performance in the metros disguises a stolid national picture.

Nationally, the DA is up only three percentage points on its 22% showing in the 2021 polls. So, the DA is capturing only a modest share of the support draining from the ANC, with much of the rest scattering to MK, ActionSA and a swarm of smaller parties.

However, perhaps the most instructive DA result in these polls came not from the great metros but from the small, largely rural KwaZulu-Natal municipality of uMngeni, centred on Howick. It offers a case study in how competent governance, rather than ideological posturing, can translate into electoral support.

In 2021, the DA wrested uMngeni from the ANC by the skin of its teeth. Just 42 votes secured it a one-seat majority in the 25-seat council. Its new mayor, Chris Pappas, was an unlikely political pioneer: a young, white, openly gay man taking charge of a municipality in a socially conservative area where roughly two-thirds of the residents are black.

Pappas and his team concentrated on the basics. The municipality paid off its loans, secured unqualified audits and tackled the electricity losses that had been draining its finances.

For a party struggling nationally to break through the racial barriers to its electoral growth, uMngeni offers a striking demonstration of what happens when voters are given tangible evidence that a change of government can improve their daily lives.

Ramaphosa, of course, does not have to strike a deal with the DA. There are other routes to coalition control, but almost invariably these involve patching together several parties, each with its own ambitions and baggage.

It is a momentous decision for Ramaphosa. It’s not simply about who governs SA’s municipalities for the next five years, but about the ideological direction of the ANC, its prospects in 2029 and, ultimately, the legacy of his Presidency. Not to mention the future of South Africa.