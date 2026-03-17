‘Chuffing’ trend: Joburg teens now inhaling fire extinguishers

'Fire Extinguishers are designed to put out fires, not for inhalation or smoking.'

A new trend has emerged in Gauteng, with youngsters inhaling the contents of a fire extinguisher in an act described as “chuffing.”

In a widely circulated video on social media, a group of school learners can be seen inhaling the contents of a red fire extinguisher and exhaling smoke.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said it has noted with concern the video circulating on social media platforms showing learners inhaling toxic fumes from a firefighting apparatus.

Fire extinguishers

Joburg Emergency Management Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi is urging parents to exercise strict oversight on their teens following the viral video.

“This is the latest trend among youth called Chuff, who are inhaling chemical powder from fire extinguishers, which is harmful

“Fire Extinguishers are designed to put out fires, not for inhalation or smoking. Inhaling fire extinguisher contents (Dry Chemical or Co2) can cause severe health issues like Pneumonia, Seizures, and potentially death,” Mulaudzi said.

Fire extinguishers can also pose risks through high-pressure discharges that can cause injury or, if improperly stored, cause them to explode.

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Education

Mulaudzi urged parents to educate their children about the dangers of inhaling fire extinguisher contents.

“City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services has Besafe Centres, which are spread in all seven regions of the City of Johannesburg, which we specifically designed to educate residents about life and fire safety educational programs, i.e. safe use of fire extinguishers.

“Residents are encouraged to visit one of the Besafe Centre’s in their respective communities, and schools are also encouraged to invite our Public Education Officers to come to the schools and conduct these very important life and fire safety educational programs,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi advised people to contact the Emergency Management Services Command and control centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.

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