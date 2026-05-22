Grantor glitches not behind NPO payment delays, says Social Development

The department said reports claiming it had spent more than R5 million on the Grantor system were misleading.

The Gauteng Department of Social Development (GDSD) has denied claims that its Grantor system caused delays in payments to non-profit organisations (NPOs) or disrupted the processing of funding applications.

The department said the system was not responsible for the non-payment of NPOs and clarified that reports about millions being spent on a “new” platform were inaccurate.

Department rejects R5 million claims

The department said reports claiming it had spent more than R5 million on the Grantor system were misleading, as the platform had existed for several years.

According to GDSD, the department was only “exploring and enhancing certain elements of the existing system and not developing a completely new system”.

The department acknowledged that technical problems had been identified since the implementation of the system, but insisted these challenges had not stopped funded organisations from being processed or paid.

“While the Department has identified technical challenges since the implementation of the system, these have not prevented the processing and payment of funded organisations,” the statement read.

Alternative application system introduced

To avoid disruptions during the 2026/27 funding application period, the department introduced an alternative submission platform using a centralised email system.

The department said this intervention ensured that NPOs could continue submitting applications despite system-related difficulties.

“To ensure uninterrupted services during the 2026/27 funding application period, the Department introduced an alternative submission platform through a centralised email system, which has successfully enabled NPOs to continue submitting funding applications,” GDSD said.

The Grantor system forms part of the department’s broader digital modernisation programme aimed at improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in the administration of NPO funding.

Users experienced access challenges

The department admitted that some users experienced access and account activation problems when using the system.

“These issues were isolated and are currently being addressed as part of ongoing system improvements and stabilisation efforts,” the department said.

GDSD added that it was working with the Gauteng e-Government (eGov) unit to fix technical defects, improve system performance and strengthen accessibility for NPO stakeholders across the province.

The department also confirmed that it was reviewing contractual obligations linked to the Grantor system and was considering legal steps to enforce compliance where necessary.

“A review of contractual obligations relating to the Grantor system is currently underway, and the Department is exploring all necessary legal avenues to enforce compliance where required,” it said.

Support measures remain in place

The department said it remained committed to supporting NPOs that provide critical services to vulnerable communities across Gauteng.

Additional support mechanisms, including helpdesk services, remain available to assist organisations through the funding process.

The department added that measures were also being implemented to improve accessibility for organisations operating in areas with connectivity challenges.