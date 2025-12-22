City of Joburg denies cutting Luthuli House electricity over nonpayment

The City of Johannesburg is calling for evidence to support the claims.

The City of Johannesburg has refuted media reports that Luthuli House, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, had its electricity supply disconnected due to outstanding municipal debt.

Khathu Mulaudzi, acting spokesperson for Executive Mayor Councillor Dada Morero, confirmed on Monday morning that no disconnection had occurred at the ANC’s headquarters.

“The City of Johannesburg confirms that Luthuli House has not been disconnected,” Mulaudzi said.

No municipal intervention took place

Mulaudzi further clarified that municipal teams had not conducted any operations at the site as alleged in various media reports.

“The property did not form part of the city’s disconnection programme for this month.

“[There was] no city-led electricity intervention at that site, as claimed,” she stated.

ALSO READ: Former mayor explains why Joburg CBD is a mess – and how the ANC should fix it

City demands proof from media houses

The municipality has called on any media outlet that reported the disconnection to provide specific documentation to support their claims.

Mulaudzi outlined the type of evidence required to verify the allegations.

“If a media house has information suggesting otherwise, the city requests the specific evidence, the date, the time, point of supply, meter number and pictures so it can be verified with the relevant operational teams,” she said.

The city has also called for a retraction of the reports. “The city also asked that the incorrect statement be corrected,” Mulaudzi added.

Reports claimed Luthuli House in R365 000 debt

The denial comes after multiple reports emerged stating that Luthuli House had its electricity disconnected on 21 December 2025, over an outstanding debt of R365 000.

These reports suggested that the action was part of Morero’s stricter enforcement of municipal debt-collection policies.

The city’s official statement directly contradicts these claims, suggesting the information circulating in media reports may have been inaccurate or unverified.

NOW READ: Checkers bags used for money? Morero responds to allegations of bribery at ANC conference