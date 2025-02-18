City of Johannesburg warns against drilling boreholes without approval

City of Joburg said those caught drilling boreholes without approval will be arrested.

The City of Johannesburg’s Public Safety MMC, Counsellor Dr. Mgcini Tshwaku, has taken note of the illegal borehole drilling on private property that resulted in suspension of Gautrain services between Park Station and Rosebank.

The illegal borehole drilling caused soil and water to leak into the tunnel, disrupting operations between Park Station and Rosebank.

Gautrain Management’s Albi Modise reportedly said: “This activity was not approved in accordance with the requirements of the Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act (GTIA).”

Approval needed to drill boreholes

A number of suspects were arrested while drilling a borehole in Johannesburg’s Central Business District (CBD) while others were apprehended after drilling a borehole in Mayfair.

Tshwaku stressed the importance of obtaining the City’s approval before drilling boreholes on private or public property.

In a statement released by the City, it highlighted that a hydrogeological study must be conducted before drilling takes place. It added that a permit must be obtained and that the city’s transport department, City Power, Johannesburg Water, EMS and JMPD must be informed.

In addition, it is recommended that individuals consult with a professional and legally registered drilling company with experience and knowledge of the regulations and by-laws.

“All those found drilling without approval will be arrested, their equipment confiscated, and they will face the full might of the law,” Tshwaku said.

NOW READ: Gautrain increases bus services after illegal drilling disrupts service [VIDEO]