Catch the bus! Gautrain services between Park Station and Rosebank suspended

Gautrain has implemented a bus service to transport passengers following a technical problem on the line caused by illegal drilling.

Gautrain services has been suspended on Saturday morning, 15 February. Picture: Neil McCartney

Gautrain services were suspended on Saturday morning between Park and Rosebank stations due to a technical problem on the train line.

Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager confirmed that a bus service has been implemented to transport passengers between the two affected stations.

“We have implemented a bus service to transport passengers between Park and Rosebank stations and trains between all other stations are operating according to schedule,” Nayager told Jacaranda FM.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise to our passengers traveling between Park and Rosebank this morning and to assure them that we are working to resolve the problem as soon as possible,” she added.

The train service continues to work on resolving the issue while maintaining alternative transportation options for passengers.

“The train service remains suspended between Park & Rosebank. A bus service is still operational, with additional buses to accommodate the rugby game later today.

“We will keep you updated in this regard and apologise for the inconvenience caused,” Gautrain said in an official update on their social media.

Passengers traveling between the affected stations are advised to use the provided bus service until the technical issues are resolved.

Illegal drilling caused water and soil intrusion – Gautrain

Gautrain Management’s Albi Modise reportedly provided more details about the cause of the disruption, stating that parts of the rail network that runs above ground, had been affected.

“Our investigation has established that there was an illegal drilling activity on a private property located above the tunnel.

“This activity was not approved in accordance with the requirements of the Gauteng Transport Infrastructure Act (GTIA).

“This illegal activity therefore caused the ingress of water and soil into the tunnel that impacts our ability to operate the system between these two stations,” Modise explained.

