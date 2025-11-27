City of Tshwane says ‘there’s no need for alarm’ about sewage in Pretoria’s Rietvlei Dam

The City of Tshwane urged the public not to fish or use water from the Rietvlei Dam

The City of Tshwane has confirmed that partially treated effluent has been detected flowing into the Rietvlei Dam through the Sesmyl Spruit.

This revelation has prompted urgent water-quality assessments and public warnings against using the dam for any purpose.

The municipality announced on Wednesday that while testing and on-site monitoring are currently underway to determine the extent, source and potential impact of the contamination, residents should remain calm.

“At this stage, there is no need for alarm, and the situation is being closely managed by the relevant departments,” the city stated.

Authorities have issued a strong advisory against any interaction with the dam while assessments continue.

The public is urged not to fish or use the water from the dam, whether for recreation, informal consumption or other purposes.

“Residents are advised that any activities undertaken at the dam are done so at their own risk,” the city warned.

It said municipal teams were working with environmental specialists to stabilise the situation and ensure that all necessary precautionary measures are taken.

The city also stated that it is coordinating with partner institutions to strengthen the ongoing protection of the dam, adding that it remains committed to safeguarding public health, the environment and the integrity of natural assets.

“Further updates will be provided as soon as additional verified information becomes available.”

Alarm raised about contaminated dam

According to The Citizen’s sister publication, the Rekord, the contamination concerns were raised during an oversight visit earlier in November, when the Freedom Front Plus claimed it wrote to the Tshwane mayor requesting intervention and the establishment of a task team.

The party stated that it observed clear signs of sewage contamination flowing into the dam and surrounding rivers.

Warning of severe ecosystem damage

Recent water-quality tests conducted at the Rietvlei Nature Reserve have reportedly revealed alarming contamination levels.

Dr Michael van der Laan, who led the testing, found that phosphorus levels are far beyond what the ecosystem can tolerate.

He warned of several repercussions.

“Biodiversity, tourism and even drinking-water security are at real risk,” he warned.

In river sections feeding the dam, phosphorus levels have reportedly reached five times the legal limit, while the dam itself recorded the highest levels in its monitoring history.

The Department of Water and Sanitation and the Gauteng provincial government at the time had committed to convening regular meetings with both Tshwane and Ekurhuleni municipalities to address shared water challenges, implement restrictions and collaborate on water quality management.

