‘We’re not in this coalition to serve our personal interests’: Tshwane mayor on allegations of corruption

Nasiphi Moya leads the City of Tshwane with the help of the ANC, EFF, and other coalition partners.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says she will not protect corrupt officials or councillors, even if they come from her own coalition government.

Moya briefed the media on Thursday on developments at the Madlanga Commission regarding corruption and tender fraud in the City of Tshwane.

“We are not in this coalition to serve our personal interests, we are not in this coalition to enrich ourselves,” she said.

Moya, who is an ActionSA councillor in Tshwane, said all members in the coalition will be held accountable if there is evidence of wrongdoing.

She said her deputy, Eugene Modise, has submitted himself to an internal investigation by the council regarding his links to a security company that has been doing business with the City of Tshwane for years.

The company was also a subject of discussion at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. Modise is also the chairperson of the ANC in Tshwane.

Modise has also denied any link to a water-tankering .

“If any of us are found to be wrong, the coalition will end. We have a responsibility to the people of Tshwane to restore this institution. We cannot restore it by doing the wrong things. So, there is no fear that we cannot act on one of us because the coalition is corrupt,” she said.

Deputy mayor refutes corruption allegations

Modise also denied that he is being protected by Moya.

“They approached the mayor to institute a forensic investigation, and I myself cooperated. The outcomes are clear: there were no irregularities, no corruption, and none of the findings say that I did something wrong. The only thing the council is attending to now is the conduct of councillors. An ad hoc committee has been established, and I am cooperating.

“I will ensure that I respond to all the questions that they need answered,” he said.

Concerning the suspended MMC of Group Corporate & Shared Services, Kholofelo Morodi, Moya said she is studying the submissions she has made to her in relation to the allegations of corruption made against her at the Madlanga commission. Morodi is also an ActionSA councillor.

She has been accused of tender collusion in Tshwane.

“She submitted her presentation last night, and we now need to apply ourselves in terms of whether there is prima facie evidence that we need to act on in terms of the relationship that she has with surgeon Nkosi,” she said.

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Did Moya inherit a poisoned chalice?

Moya told reporters that her administration inherited some of the problems related to corruption from the previous administration.

“This is why the issues now surfacing at the Madlanga commission do not come as a shock to us, they are the consequence of the same pattern of institutional weakness that we identified when we took office.

“Long before these matters entered the public spotlight, we had already begun confronting the underlying governance failures that made them possible,” she said.

Moya said that in the financial year 2024-2025, her administration completed over 140 investigations into fraud and corruption in the City.

“We state categorically that these problems were inherited, but ignoring them was never an option for this multi-party government,” she said.

Madlanga commission recommendations

Moya said the City of Tshwane will implement any recommendation concerning the city from the Madlanga commission.

“They will be taken seriously and acted upon decisively…there will be no holy cows when it comes to the Madlanga recommendations,” she said.

Moya also announced that the process is underway to place the municipality’s CFO, Gareth Mnisi, on precautionary suspension after his name was also featured in corruption allegations at the Madlanga commission.

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