City of Tshwane MMC fired as ActionSA considers terminating Morodi’s membership

The ActionSA councillor was recently implicated at the Madlanga commission.

ActionSA councillor Kholofelo Morodi has been dismissed from her role as City of Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Service amid mounting allegations.

Morodi was previously placed on special leave by Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

ActionSA Gauteng’s provincial executive committee (PEC) had also moved to suspend her from all party-related activities.

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This comes after Morodi was recently implicated in wrongdoing at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Central to the controversy are allegations of tender and recruitment irregularities in Tshwane linked to WhatsApp conversations between Morodi and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi, a Gauteng organised crime police officer.

City of Tshwane mayor fires MMC

In a statement released on Friday, 27 March 2026, Moya revealed that Morodi’s explanation failed to adequately address the concerns raised.

“I have carefully considered her response together with the information available to me, including relevant communication records submitted to the commission.

“Based on this assessment, I am not satisfied that the concerns raised have been adequately addressed,” she said.

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Moya pointed to what she described as a sustained pattern of questionable conduct, including an “inappropriate relationship” between Morodi and Nkosi.

According to the mayor, this relationship raised “serious concerns” about how information was handled and whether proper governance standards were followed.

“In particular, this includes the use of informal channels to engage on matters that fall outside formal governance and administrative processes in a manner that is not consistent with the principles of transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity.”

Executive Mayor removes Cllr Kholofelo Morodi from her position as a Member of the Mayoral Committee following Madlanga Commission testimony. @CityTshwane pic.twitter.com/eoiNE8x7ER March 27, 2026

Despite this, Moya stressed that Morodi’s axing should not be interpreted as a declaration of guilt.

“It is a measure taken to safeguard the integrity of the institution and to ensure that all processes, including those arising from the commission, proceed in a manner that is fair, lawful, and free from interference.”

She confirmed that fellow ActionSA councillor Hannes Coetzee will continue serving in an acting capacity regarding Morodi’s now former role.

ActionSA reacts to Kholofelo Morodi’s dismissal

Meanwhile, ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont welcomed the decision, adding that the PEC is expected to deliberate on whether to terminate Morodi’s party membership in a meeting set for Friday evening.judgment

“ActionSA apologises unreservedly to the residents of Tshwane for what, in hindsight, was an error of judgment, even though there was no way of knowing Morodi’s intentions at the time.

“Ultimately, any organisation can only be judged on how it responds to evidence of wrongdoing, and it is clear from our immediate actions that ActionSA has set the standard in this regard,” Beaumont said in a statement.

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