City power losing two mini-substations per day because of load shedding and theft

City Power has warned that is has no mini-substations because of theft and load-shedding.

The utility said hundreds of households supplied by City Power will be powerless for a few days because the electricity provider has run out of mini-substations to replace those which are vandalised or damaged due to higher stages of load shedding.

High demand

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said City Power is unable to keep up with the high demand for mini-substations

“We have been losing an average of two mini-substations per day due to theft and vandalism across our Service Delivery Centers, with the hardest hit being Roodepoort.

The impact of load shedding is high on our infrastructure, with mini-substations and transformers blowing up, or being stolen.”

On average, one mini-substation supplies 100 households depending on the size, which will explain the number of calls we may get every time a single mini-substation is vandalised or blows up.

Since the recent higher stages of load shedding, City Power has been losing mini-substations faster than we can replenish them,” he said.

By Wednesday this week, City Power needed at least 14 mini substation boxes to deal with several outages in different areas including Lufhereng, Roodepoort CBD, JG Strydom, Witpoortjie, Wilgeheuwel, and Weltervreden.

All mini substations that were vandalised – eight of which are in Roodepoort, four in Reuven SDC, one in Randburg, and and one in Midrand.

Roodepoort – North Witpoortjie, Wilropark, Weltevredenpark, Horizon at Georgina and Eagle streets, Florida at Clement street, Lufhereng

Reuven – Robertsham, Lindenberg, Southdale, Turfontein,

Randburg – Boskruin

Midrand – Halfway house

Impact of load shedding

Mangena said there is a desperate need for more mini-substations.

Mangena said load shedding has had a devastating impact on City Power’s infrastructure.

“Over the last year, in which Eskom imposed at least 205 days of loadshedding, City Power replaced in excess of 390 mini-substations, at a cost of R200 million. This is the reason we have currently ran out of stock of mini-substations.

Over budget

Mangena added that more mini-substations have been ordered with deliveries expected from next week.

“It must also be mentioned that the impact of high demand on mini-substations has left a huge dent of our budget and as it is we have already spent 80% of our budget for the whole financial year.”

Mangena has urged residents to exercise calm and patience as City Power works hard to address the shortage of mini-substations.

“We urge the residents to be vigilant and assist by protecting their electricity infrastructure and report any suspicious activity around the electricity installations,” Mangena said.

Compiled by Faizel Patel

