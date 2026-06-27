City Power outraged as hostage attacks escalate in Johannesburg

City Power warned that preventing technical teams from carrying out repairs not only places lives at risk but also delays restoration.

City Power has condemned a hostage ordeal in Ennerdale, where three contracted electricians were held overnight by residents demanding illegal reconnections.

This is the third such attack in less than two weeks, underscoring escalating threats against personnel and critical electricity infrastructure across Johannesburg.

Hostage

According to the utility, the electricians were repairing a mini‑substation in Ennerdale Extension 13 on Thursday, 25 June 2026, when community members barricaded Realgar Street with rocks, vehicles and burning tyres, preventing them from leaving.

The group demanded that power be restored to households without installed meters.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the contractors were held from about 6pm until their safe release the following morning after intervention by City Power Security Services and the JMPD.

“The incident marks the third hostage‑related attack involving City Power personnel in less than two weeks and has reinforced concerns over the growing threats facing employees, contractors and security officers performing essential work,” he said.

Lenasia

Earlier the same day, the same group blocked the entrance to the Lenasia Service Delivery Centre between 9am and 1:10pm, disrupting operations before authorities resolved the situation.

Mangena said that while the motive differed from that of recent infrastructure theft cases, the incident reflected a disturbing escalation in intimidation and unlawful conduct against personnel performing essential services.

Warnings

City Power warned that preventing technical teams from carrying out repairs not only puts lives at risk but also delays the restoration and maintenance of the electricity supply to the very communities that require assistance.

The Ennerdale ordeal follows two armed attacks on security officers at substations in the Inner City. On 21 June, suspects posing as patrol officers ambushed guards at the Observatory Substation, held them at gunpoint and stripped copper bars from the feeder board.

Days earlier, on 13 June, a guard at Braamfontein Substation was restrained and locked inside a toilet cubicle while suspects attempted to cut copper cables before fleeing.

Lives at risk

City Power Acting CEO Charles Tlouane said the incidents highlight an increasingly hostile environment.

“What we are witnessing is completely unacceptable. Whether our employees and contractors are being held hostage while restoring electricity to communities or our security officers are being attacked by criminals stealing critical infrastructure, the outcome is the same.

“Lives are placed at risk, essential services are disrupted, and communities ultimately suffer,” he said.

Patrols

To strengthen protection, City Power has increased patrols at high‑risk sites, reinforced access control and deployed additional resources.

The utility urged residents to reject intimidation and violence, and to report suspicious activity near substations, power lines and electrical installations.