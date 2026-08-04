Saps deny senior forensic ballistics analyst Makgotloe cleared after guilty finding

Saps says Captain Laurence Makgotloe guilty on two of four charges after false reports claiming organisation cleared him completely.

The police have denied reports that suspended senior forensic officer and ballistics expert Laurence Makgotloe has been cleared, as an internal disciplinary process found him guilty of two of four charges.

Makgotloe is accused of sabotaging the murder investigation into the death of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart. He allegedly submitted false ballistics reports, removed a firearm and ammunition, and obstructed the investigation.

Saps says Makgotloe guilty on two of four charges

Earlier on Tuesday, a media report alleged that the South African Police Service (Saps) had cleared Makgotloe.

The police, however, dismissed these claims as “false and misleading”.

“While this remains an internal labour matter between the employer and the employee, Saps deems it necessary to correct the misinformation,” police national spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

According to Mathe, an expedited internal disciplinary process against Makgotloe has been concluded. She said he was found guilty on two of the four charges brought against him.

“Following the outcome of the disciplinary hearing, he was sanctioned accordingly,” Mathe added.

The police arrested Makgotloe in May, and he is facing charges including defeating the ends of justice, being an accessory after the fact to murder and unlawful possession of ammunition in connection with Swart’s murder.

Accused of sabotaging investigation into Swart murder

Swart, an employee of Q Tech Engineering Company, based in Vereeniging, was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle outside his workplace by two suspects who were driving a white Hyundai i20 on 17 April 2024.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was declared dead at the scene.

It was reported that the suspects orchestrated the assassination to silence Swart after he blew the whistle on fraud and corruption linked to a Transnet tender contract.

The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court granted Makgotloe bail of R15 000 on 19 June, and the case was postponed for further investigation.

Back in court on 20 August

The court ruled that Makgotloe had shown that his release, during his bail application, would not jeopardise or interfere with his upcoming trial.

He is expected to reappear before the court on 20 August 2026.

In October last year, Makgotloe testified before the Madlanga commission, focusing on murder and crime reports that were allegedly tampered with by high-ranking officials.

Ballistics evidence at South Africa’s national forensic labs has come under sharp scrutiny at the Madlanga commission.

Makgotloe testified that firearms used in the murder of Swart were later linked to 20 other cases, including the high-profile killings of DJ Sumbody, DJ Vintos and businessman Don Tindleni.

A key ballistic report intended to establish those links, which aimed to establish those links, contained numerous factual errors, omissions and even incorrect case numbers.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel.